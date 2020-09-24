Autoeuropa confirms that it will not renew the contract for 120 workers | Palmela

The management of the Volkswagen Autoeuropa car plant in Palmela confirmed today that it will not renew the forward contracts of 120 workers linked to the production of MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) vehicles, unionist Eduardo Florindo told Lusa.

“The rationale is to lower the production of the minivan, Volkswagen Sharan [de 160 para 30 unidades por dia]. An increase in production of T-Roc is also expected, but the company claims that this vehicle is less labor-intensive than MPVs, ”added Eduardo Florindo, after a meeting with the management of ‘Autoeuropa.

“Autoeuropa reaffirmed its intention not to renew the contracts with the 120 workers. And we have, once again, reaffirmed that it does not make sense. And that, in our opinion, there were alternatives to relocate these workers to other areas of the factory, ”said the head of SITE-SUL, the Union of Workers in Manufacturing, Energy and Environmental Activities in the South.

Eduardo Florindo said factory management does not anticipate any reduction in production until the end of this year and that the contract workers assigned to the assembly of the T-Roc, many of whom will put end of their contracts in the coming months of October and November.

On the other hand, the union leader guaranteed that the union did not foresee any form of struggle other than to continue to put pressure on Autoeuropa to integrate the 120 workers concerned.

After the meeting with SITE-SUL, Autoeuropa management meets with the workers’ committee on Friday, which also defends the integration of 120 fixed-term contractors.

