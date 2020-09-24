UNITED STATES. Republican Senate leader promises peaceful transition of power – Observer

US Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pledged an “orderly transition” after the presidential election in response to Donald Trump, who refused to embark on a peaceful transfer if he prevailed. democratic rival.

“The winner of the November 3 election will be invested on January 20,” Trump ally Mitch McConnell wrote on Twitter.

The winner of the November 3 election will be inaugurated on January 20. There will be an orderly transition as there has been every four years since 1792.

Donald Trump sparked indignant reactions, even among Republicans, when, in response to a reporter, he refused to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power, regardless of the outcome of the election between Democrat Joe Biden.

“We will have to see what will happen,” Donald Trump said in an ambiguous sentence during a press conference at the White House.

Donald Trump’s ambiguous statements are even more relevant when we know that the President and Republican re-candidate is at a disadvantage in the polls and has claimed that postal voting (which will be widely used due to the Covid-19 pandemic) is a potential source of fraud.

Joe Biden immediately reacted to these remarks by the Republican president.

What country do we live in? This can only be a joke! I mean, what country are we in? He says the most irrational things… I don’t even know what to say, ”commented the Democratic candidate.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who regularly opposes the president, also took issue with Trump’s claims.

The peaceful transition of power is fundamental for democracy; without it, there is Belarus. Any suggestion that a president might violate this constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable.

“The peaceful transfer of power is fundamental for our democracy; without it we become Belarus. Any suggestion by a president that he can escape this constitutional guarantee is unthinkable and unacceptable, ”Romney wrote on Twitter.