Covid19. Finland will only allow free entry to tourists from 13 countries – Observe

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa contributes to ensuring that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free to read

Santa Casa Misericórdia de Lisboa

Helsinki announced on Thursday a decrease in the number of countries whose inhabitants can enter Finland without restrictions due to the worsening of the Covid-19 epidemic, continuing Portugal in the list of undesirable.

From Monday, only tourists from 13 countries around the world will be able to travel to Finland without having to go into quarantine.

The so-called Finnish “green list” includes countries where a maximum of 25 new infections have been detected per 100,000 population and has so far included around 20 states, such as Germany, one of which has been left behind. side.

The 13 countries benefiting from “free transit” are, in Europe, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Poland and San Marino and, outside the European continent, Australia, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Thailand and Uruguay.

The Finnish government also advises citizens not to travel to any of the countries outside the “green list”. According to the executive, the list will be updated every week according to the epidemiological evolution in the different countries until November 23. Then the rules should change for tourists from countries of the European Union and the Schengen area, according to the Spanish news agency EFE.

The contagion rate in Finland remains one of the lowest in Europe, with only 16 people infected per 100,000 inhabitants, despite an increase in recent weeks. Finland has so far recorded 9,379 cases of the new coronavirus and 343 deaths.