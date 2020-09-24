Involved in a financial scandal, Cardinal Becciu resigned | Catholic Church

The mayor of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, on Thursday resigned his post and his rights as cardinal, at a time when he sees his name embroiled in a financial scandal, Associated Press said (AP ).

In a statement released at the end of the afternoon, the Vatican gave no details on the reasons which led Pope Francis to accept the cardinal’s resignation.

In the one-sentence announcement, the Vatican communicated only Becciu’s resignation and the loss of associated cardinal rights.

Becciu was embroiled in a financial scandal involving real estate transactions in London, in which the headquarters of the Catholic Church lost millions of euros in commissions paid to intermediaries.

A year ago, the British newspaper Financial Times reported that the Vatican was investigating an investment of 200 million dollars (180 ME), deemed not very transparent, involving Angolan businessman António Mosquito.

The Vatican Secretariat of State brought in outside consultants in 2012 to make a $ 200 million loan, with funds in Swiss bank accounts, to Falcon Oil, an Angolan oil company controlled by the famous man of Angolan business António Mosquito, also with business in Portugal.

However, after deciding not to grant the loan to Falcon Oil, the Vatican Secretariat decided to invest the money, along with an Italian fund based in London, in the purchase of a minority stake in a property that this financial entity already had in the exclusive district. The Londoner of Chelsea.

London’s real estate activity has been the subject of a Vatican judicial investigation, in which Vatican police seized documents and computers from the offices of the Secretariat of State.

The Vatican declined to comment on the contents of the investigation, simply stating that past financial transactions had been investigated.

Angolan businessman António Mosquito, who was a major shareholder of Global Media, which owns, among other titles, Diário de Notícias, Jornal de Notícias and TSF radio, and held the majority stake in the construction company Soares da Costa, spoke directly to the Vatican. to propose an investment of 200 million dollars (180 ME), said a senior Vatican official.

António Mosquito knew Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, since he was Vatican ambassador to Angola, between 2001 and 2009.

Falcon Oil and businessman Mosquito did not respond to the FT’s request for comment on the investigation, the newspaper wrote.

Until 2018, Cardinal Becciu was the second highest official of the Vatican Secretary of State, reporting directly to Benedict XVI and later to Pope Francis.

London’s real estate investment was authorized by this cardinal, sources directly involved in the transaction said.

In May 2018, Pope Francis appointed Italian Archbishop Angelo Becciu Mayor of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, succeeding Cardinal Angelo Amato, in office since 2008.

Becciu, who since 2011 was the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretary of State of the Holy See, had previously served as Apostolic Nuncio in Angola, in 2001, and Cuba, between 2009 and 2011, and was appointed cardinal in June 2018.

