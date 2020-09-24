Portuguese deported clock on the way to the National Museum of Resistance and Freedom | Heritage

The clock of Paulo da Silva, one of the Portuguese deported to Nazi concentration camps during World War II, is on its way to Portugal and the National Museum of Resistance and Freedom, in Peniche. The artefact, which has been kept for decades in German archives, was recovered from the Neuengamme concentration camp and is expected to be exhibited in the old fort of Peniche, thanks to the intervention of the Spanish researcher Antonio Muñoz-Sánchez , of the Institute of Social Sciences (ICS). from the University of Lisbon.

