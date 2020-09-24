Rio Ave returns from Istanbul on board the European train | International football

It was well worth the 120 minutes of effort at such an early stage of the season. In Istanbul, Rio Ave remained aboard the European convoy, eliminating the favorite Besiktas in the third qualifying round of the Europa League, thanks to penalties (1-1 and 2-4). Another sign of maturity of a team which, in Portugal, already has solid evidence of sustained growth.

The Turks’ first shot on goal immediately destroyed the tie. Güven Yalcin, with a header, responded effectively to a perfect cross from right winger Uysal and destabilized Rio Ave, 15 ‘.

Despite greater territorial domination, the Vila-Condenses rarely endangered the Turkish goal and it was even Besiktas who was closer to reaching the goal (again): Tokoz, at 34 ‘, took advantage of a Tarantini’s mistake to test the goal. Kieszek reflexes and solidity of the pole.

With Francisco Geraldes leading the game with the ball, from the center aisle, Rio Ave had a more calculating opponent in the second half, seemingly comfortable with having less initiative.

Using and abusing core forays, the Portuguese squad became more dangerous by widening the front, joining Diego Lopes in Bruno Moreira and opening behind the scenes with Carlos Mané and Ryotaro Meshino.

And after a shot in which he claimed a penalty (for Yilmaz’s accusation on Bruno Moreira) and a submission from Geraldes that didn’t live up to an excellent triangulation, the tie came. At the 86 ‘, Mané shoots a cross with his left foot and Moreira, with a terrible blow to the head, breaks the Turkish resistance.

As frightened by the possibility of going into extra time, Besiktas reacted and Bernard Mensah (who already represented V. Guimarães) was twice close to scoring, the first being frustrated by a Kieszek defense halfway with the post.

The game slipped even for extra time and Mário Silva launched the Gabrielzinho locomotive, which created a sovereign opportunity to put Rio Ave in the lead, at 113 ‘. Something that just didn’t happen because the Brazilian didn’t watch Bruno Moreira at the exact moment.

Above 120 ‘, it was Gokhan Tore’s turn to flee to the right, gain meters towards the centers of the surface and shoot over the crossbar, before Carlos Mané appeared isolated (after rebound ) and allows the guard to defend himself.

Everything would be decided in the draw for the penalties. And in that chapter, Rio Ave was flawless, enjoying a shot from Welinton and a shot defense from Kieszek and Larin. Qualification for the play-offs was confirmed: AC Milan are the next rivals.

