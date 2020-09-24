Navalny. The assets of the adversary frozen by Russian justice – Observer

Russian judicial officers froze the accounts and part of the apartment of government opponent Alexei Navalny while he remained in a coma after suspected poisoning at the end of August, his spokesman said Thursday.

Through a video, Kira Iarmych indicated that the Russian court had frozen on August 27 the part that Navalny owned of his apartment in Moscow, and that therefore this accommodation “can no longer be sold, offered or mortgaged”. The spokesperson added that the opponent’s accounts had also been frozen.

Contacted by the AFP news agency, Kira Iarmych said the opponent, currently in Germany after being hospitalized in Berlin, could “continue to live” immediately in this apartment if he returned to Russia.

As he said, these court decisions are linked to a dispute between Yevgeny Prigojine, a businessman considered close to the Kremlin, and Navalny and one of his allies, Liubov Sobol.

In October, the two opponents and their anti-corruption organization were ordered to pay 88 million rubles (978,000 euros at the current rate) to a school feeding company. The company has taken legal action against Navalny and his organization after the publication of an investigation that claims it served food that was hazardous to the health of students.

Nicknamed “Putin’s cook”, Evgueni Prigojine would have compensated this company and intends to be reimbursed by the opponents. On August 26, he said in a statement that he would “ruin” Navalny if he survived.

Anti-corruption activist and fervent critic of the Kremlin, Alxei Navalny fell seriously ill on August 20 on a plane in Siberia. Three European laboratories concluded that he had been poisoned by a Novichok-type nerve agent, designed for military use in Soviet times. The charges were dismissed by Moscow.

The opponent left the Charité hospital in Berlin on Tuesday, where he was treated for a month. For the moment, he remains in Germany during his convalescence.