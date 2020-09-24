Bayern Munich wins the European Super Cup | Soccer

This Thursday, Bayern Munich won their second European Super Cup, winning (2-1) against Sevilla in the Budapest final, decided in extra time, with a goal from Spaniard Javi Martínez (104th) after a equality (1 -1) in regulation time.

Sevilla took the lead in the 13th minute, taking a penalty converted by Argentina goalkeeper Lucas Ocampos, punishing Alaba’s charge against former Barcelona player Ivan Rakitic, but the Germans equalized for Goretzka (34th), on a pass from Lewandowski.

Bayern regained their composure and imposed their game, which made Sevilla a well-organized opponent with a remarkable ability to withstand the onslaught of the European champions.

With three goals invalidated, one for Sevilla and two for Bayern, the match continued until the extra time that the Spaniards were preparing and that the Germans can thank Manuel Neuer, decisive in the last minutes to deny the victory to the Moroccan In – Nesyri.

The Germans would avoid the penalty shootout lottery, again thanks to Neuer, who denied En-Nesyri’s goal after opening extra time, ultimately solving the problem with the entry of a Spanish defender, taking advantage an error by the goalkeeper. Bono.

Javi Martínez scored five minutes after returning Lucas Hernández, in a header to take advantage of Bono’s incomplete save on Alaba’s first shot.

