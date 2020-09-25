There are several areas in Caracas that have been without electricity since Wednesday – Observer

Several areas of the city of Caracas have been without power for more than 30 hours after power outages that hit at least 17 of Venezuela’s 24 states on Wednesday, including the capital district, according to multiple reports.

“It is a degrading, painful and worrying situation. We are in a country with so many water resources and we have no electricity, with so many minerals and hydrocarbons and we have no gasoline, ”a Portuguese descendant told Lusa agency .

José Freitas, a trader, is one of hundreds of people who since Wednesday have been “in the dark” in the town of Chacaíto (east of Caracas), a situation which, according to him, “disrupts everyone’s daily life”.

The trader added that he had a son who should have taken virtual classes on Thursday, “but he also didn’t have internet at home, so the class was suspended.”

“It’s hard to explain and live like that. There are problems every day. There is no light and for this reason there is no water, as the pumps need electricity. Getting gasoline for a generator is very complicated because it’s rare and they don’t allow the use of cylinders, ”he said.

On the other hand, Aída Moreno, a domestic worker in Sabana Grande (east), said she feared that the products in the refrigerator could be damaged.

“Yesterday [quarta-feira], when at 10 a.m. (3 p.m. in Lisbon) there was no light, I put everything that was in the fridge in a small freezer because meat, chicken and other products are very expensive and can be damaged, ”he said.

West of Caracas, in the populated district of Cátia, “the electricity came in the morning, but shortly afterwards it was cut off,” added Jorge Mendoza. need this “almost every day there are blackouts, at least three or four hours”.

At the moment, there is no official information on the cause of the blackout which keeps several areas of Caracas in the dark.

Through Twitter, the state corporation Corporación Nacional Nacional de Venezuela (Corpoelec) reported that technicians are working to resolve malfunctions in the center, north, south and east of Caracas, as well as in the Neighboring state of Miranda.

Also in Caracas, several Metropolitano stations are closed and dozens of commercial establishments remained closed all day today, although the executive decreed, during this week, a relaxation of the preventive quarantine of the covid-19, allowing the opening of certain establishments.

In Venezuela, consumer complaints about power outages are common for several hours and in different states of the country.

On March 7, 2019, the biggest blackout in the history of Venezuela occurred. A failure of the Simón Bolívar hydropower plant left the country completely in the dark for at least five days.

A year later, on March 25, another major power outage occurred that affected at least 16 states across the country and part of the Capital District. Four days later, the country was in darkness again. According to local press, in 2019, 23,860 blackouts occurred in Venezuela.