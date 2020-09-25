Gains and losses in vocational training | Opinion

We talk a lot about the lobby of doctors or medical training. A few months ago, not many, he applauded himself on the balcony and the window. Now, doctors are interested parties who want to keep their numbers low in order to make a lot of money. It has been a subject for years. Higher education institutions, the poor, cannot open vacancies. Does anyone know what income a higher education institution has? He is tall and was already much taller.

There is no point in talking about the number of doctors per capita again. A doctor earns less than € 1,200 net at the start of his professional activity, including food allowance. He works 40 hours a week. When you start your specialty, you will receive around € 80 extra. He finishes the specialty in the hope that life will improve, but maintains a very high workload with an increase in the available salary of less than € 300. If you are asked for additional emergencies, you cannot refuse.

Then there is the private clinic, as if it was a pleasure to work 60 to 70 hours a week. Popular thought is that a fortune is earned by working in private. Opening an individual practice does not even make sense because of the need for additional diagnostic and therapeutic means, which are always expensive. There are still all the rules that exist, defined by the Health Administrations Add the private groups, which function as temporary employment agencies. They receive 30% of the doctor’s work, which is billed in total 35 €, 45 € or 50 € per consultation. Anyone who has had to call a plumber, electrician, or home locksmith shouldn’t be surprised by these values ​​because they aren’t that different. Join the taxes.

A private educational institution acts like a business. The money that comes in must be more than what is spent. These values ​​must be disclosed in order to understand where the lobby is located. It was also useful to know whether these institutions hire full time (not to mention exclusive contracts), or whether they use free labor provided by graduate students. We cannot forget about green recipes, because there are, there are.

The concept of corporatism is not questioned. It exists, not being exclusive to any professional class. What is not understood is this love-hate relationship linked to a profession. Doctors earn the same salary as 20 years ago, with the conversion of the escudo into euros, for a cost of living that has doubled or tripled. The national minimum wage has more than doubled in 20 years, unlike the wages of most occupations that require advanced university training.

Another relevant professional class, that of pharmacists, faced with a blind opening of vacant posts in higher education, has moved to salary levels half of what was done 20 years ago, when entering on the labor market (those who find a job). Nurses leave the country in groups. Teachers must find alternative jobs. And, by the way, where are the private lessons for the military, the police or the judges? They should not give money or status. This is probably why football schools proliferate. Portuguese scientists live on scholarships. A doctoral scholarship has amounted to € 980 for 18 years. A postdoctoral fellowship has been € 1,500 for 18 years. A good course to open was that of a candidate for political office. It seems like a career with potential. Mistakes are made, the biggest consequence of which seems to be the move from a job in the public sphere to the private sphere, often with better pay. There are some who are arrested, but there are also things that even a blind person sees.

Everything is justified by the market economy. The market favors the wrong way, measuring everything by supply and demand, regardless of its fundamental value. So, if there are those who are willing to pay to wear a dress or a pair of boots, a business is formed to provide the service. The loss of independence of professionals leads and will lead to an attempt to earn money without worrying about the health of the users. There is no lobby, there is protection for a professional class on which society depends, protection which should have existed much earlier for other professions. Such protection did not exist and, therefore, the path sought is not to correct the mistakes of the past. The path sought is this recurrence in the establishment of an increase in the supply of professionals, with the consequence of their professional and financial fragility.

And so we are giving money to businesses, in this case private higher education, and possibly in the future some groups that will end up with 50% (or more) of the work of doctors (say than dentists). And so people with their different professional backgrounds become impoverished, for what reason. And it also seems that at the cost of the ills of many people, the ignorant rejoice, who need an enemy to slaughter, while saying “do not forget us in the elections”.

César Portela started his professional career after university as a pharmacist. He pursued his doctorate and was a researcher in medicinal chemistry. He worked as a teacher in polytechnic and university education, mainly in private institutions. He graduated in medicine as a working student. Currently he works in the field of psychiatry

