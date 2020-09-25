Anger and the Built Friend | Opinion

The Chega National Convention was a full-fledged, full-fledged weekend opera. André Ventura announced a huge demonstration for Évora, a spectacular parade to enter the party congress that gathered in the city of Alentejo. The promise was not trivial, it would be the “biggest walk ever,” but this size has a lot to say as reality has shown. Ventura and his meager following were supplanted by a crowd that gathered to sing Grândola Vila Morena. Freedom passed and the chief of the Chega left by entering: slyly.

Our people are being warned of the warning signs of a bad start and Chega has failed to shake them off. Saturday did not end without the GNR having been forced to intervene to guarantee public health minima. Ventura demanded of others what he did not conform to – the use of masks and physical distance seemed indicated by Donald Trump or Jair Bolsonaro. The entry and exit circuits, essential to order the movement of people and avoid gatherings in the room, if they were ever defined, were hidden – no one knew them. The intervention of the police shows the arrogance which reigned in the Congress and explains the general irresponsibility.

The quality of political debate can be measured by measuring the motions put to the vote. Leaving aside grammatical criticisms – which would drive any Portuguese teacher to despair – the content is so educational about Chega that it was the party itself that tried to hide these pearls, there was a breakdown and nothing is available for viewing. The party is therefore ashamed of its activists.

However, the motions ban was not in time to prevent the disclosure of one of the strategic motions worth considering. One of the activists brought forward a motion to remove the ovaries of women who had aborted in public hospitals. This kindness, contrary to the fundamental values ​​defended by many very right-wing people, obtained a favorable vote of 15% of the militants. The dream of these members of Congress is not much different from what we have seen in totalitarian regimes, we cannot even let our guard down.

There was the Chega congress which took place in this tone of affront to the fundamental rights of women and in contempt of public health standards and here is Ana Rita Cavaco, president of the Ordem dos Enfermeiros, seems to “give a kiss to a friend ”to André Ventura. I already know, I know, one thing is “friend” and “bastonaire”, I heard this empty conversation. However, I understand why several thousand nurses were outraged by this presence. They know what Chega means: “to extend the weekly working hours of health professionals from 35 to 40 hours per week” and to promote “the private management of public hospitals”. I imagine, moreover, that they share the opinion of a French doctor who had escaped for days: “what tires us, it is a second wave because people do not respect the distance”. Ana Rita Cavaco showed contempt for all these professionals.

And if you think that all of that isn’t enough for a great weekend, wait for the dramatic end. André Ventura had been elected president of the party in a Korean vote organized 15 days earlier. The party congress was going to vote on the list of administrators, presented by André Ventura and which proposed ex-neo-Nazis for national posts, and the only existing list. Even so, it was a failure – a huge ingratitude. Mário de Carvalho wrote: “After the feast, the saint forgot!” and Ventura felt the blow to the back. It was the end of democracy and the start of anger. It took the list again to vote, for a similar result. The situation was unfolding and, in a battered sentence, he threatened to resign if the list was not approved, with a tear in the corner of his eye. It was the third time, with an ever-decreasing number of people in the room – and if it wasn’t for the third, it would be the fourth or fifth time that democracy is just a formality.

The leader had a weekend of humiliation, a flop in the streets and at the party convention. Only her friend’s kiss warmed her heart.

