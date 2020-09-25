For an unconditional basic income in Europe | Opinion

Over the past decade, the Unconditional Basic Income (RBI) debate has deepened and intensified around the world, including in Portugal, which contributed to the 17th Basic Income Earth Network (BIEN) Congress in Lisbon. , at the Assembly of the Republic, in 2017. The reasons for the growing popularity of this idea, in itself old and quite simple, are multiple: the attribution to all of you of a regular and unconditional income high enough to have a decent standard of living.

These reasons are well known, but it is worth mentioning a few here: the urgent need to fight against poverty and inequalities; changes in the labor market, including precarious employment relationships, and the need to find new forms of social protection that provide economic security for all, including the most vulnerable workers; the possibility, in the medium term, of seeing employment become scarce due to the increasing preponderance of the technological factor in production; the need to promote an ecologically and socially just transition; or, fundamentally, the ethical argument that basic social protection must be a fundamental and inalienable right, and that its realization must pass by giving people the material means to be able to make their life choices more freely, by emancipating them from severe need.

Added to all these reasons are the serious economic consequences of the covid-19 pandemic and the worsening social problems they cause. And in the European Union (EU), the threats to democracy engendered by the growing wave of populism, in turn fueled by social problems and, with the danger of dissolving the European project in the background, add to this context. the urgency of renewing this project and giving it vitality, a desire which can only be achieved if the European social states are strengthened and renewed, by placing social protection as a priority.

It is in this context that the European Citizens’ Initiative Introducing an Unconditional Basic Income (RBI) is being launched today across the EU. The initiative, which will run for one year in all EU member states, aims to collect at least one million signatures with a view to asking the European Commission to submit a proposal to introduce an EU-wide RBI, “To strengthen economic, social and territorial cohesion in the EU”, within the framework of the competences conferred on the EU by the Treaties.

It should be noted that if successful, this initiative will only launch the process with the Commission, without determining, at this stage, the specific molds (amount, form of funding) to be implemented. However, if successful, this will be an important first step, as the Commission will be formally invited to submit a legislative proposal to implement the RBI, and the proposal will be discussed in the Commission and the European Parliament. For this to happen, it is then necessary to collect at least one million signatures at EU level and to ensure that in at least seven Member States the number of supporters exceeds a minimum threshold, which corresponds to the number of deputies elected in those states multiplied by the total number of deputies. So, for example, for the initiative to be successful in Portugal, it will be necessary to obtain at least 14,805 signatures.

It has been stressed, and not without reason, that the EU must deepen its internal democracy mechanisms and, at the same time, renew its prestige and legitimacy among European citizens. As a participatory democracy mechanism introduced by the Lisbon Treaty, citizenship initiatives are an important instrument, even if, due to the requirement of the conditions for their success, many remain on the way. A similar initiative has already been launched for the implementation of an RBI in the EU in 2013-2014, which was unsuccessful, having at the time obtained the support of around 285,000 European citizens. But the truth is that today, and to understand the context, out of the 98 registration requests, 75 initiatives have been registered and only five have been successful. It all depends, of course, on the importance of the cause defended and the mobilization that we are able to make with European public opinion.

In our opinion, the economic crisis and the crisis of democracy are two faces of the same phenomenon, aggravated by the pandemic, and to which Europe must provide a solid response. The introduction of RBI at European level can, if it is well accompanied by other public policies, be part of this response, thus strengthening European social states and better preparing them for the future. For these reasons, we call on all who see themselves in this vision to support, with their signature, the initiative to introduce an Unconditional Basic Income (RBI) across the EU.

Ana Catarina Neves, assistant professor at Nova SBE, doctoral student in social and political philosophy. Researcher at the Center for Ethics, Politics and Society at the University of Minho

Gonçalo Marcelo, researcher at CECH, Univ. from Coimbra; visiting professor at Católica Porto Business School

Jorge Pinto, environmental engineer; FREE manager

Roberto Merrill, Assistant Professor in the Department of Philosophy at the University of Minho

The authors write according to the new spelling agreement

