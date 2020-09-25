Migration, China, US: the EU is putting an end to the seductive carrot policy

The EU knows from unfortunate experience that great powers do not take them very seriously. Great powers see world politics as a struggle for their own interests and use “carrot and stick”, lure with carrots and threaten with the club to force me.

You do not trust the European Union to do this kind of realpolitik. It lacks the “hard force”. It can only exert pressure economically and to a limited extent. First, she has to agree. Sanctions against election fraudsters in Belarus are a long time coming, as Cyprus has made its approval conditional on a tougher course against Turkey’s oil drilling in Cyprus’ territorial waters. What does one have to do with the other? Nothing. Nevertheless, the EU’s Belarusian policy is being blocked.

A second obstacle: the EU rarely applies sanctions. It usually uses its economic power as a “carrot” and rarely as a “stick”. She wants to be nice and hands out money so that others do what she wants. The threat of harm is the exception.

A sharper tone towards migrants, China, US.

Now she is pushing herself to become more real-political in various areas. It changes the balance in migration policy and forces the deportation of rejected asylum seekers. She is demanding a trade agreement from China that will give European companies there access to a market comparable to that of Chinese companies here. And let the virtual EU-China summit end rather inharmonically, instead of feigning a good deal like before, no matter how it went. There is also a new tone regarding Trump’s US: the EU is threatening counter-sanctions if he harasses them with punitive tariffs and thus has kept him from tariffs.

Offer by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Poland, Hungary and other opponents of the spread of migrants in the EU.

The new approach does not automatically lead to success, but opens new paths. The experiment in migration policy is particularly blatant. It has been blocked by disagreement for years. The abstract principle – persecuted must find refuge and people without cause for asylum must be quickly returned – everyone agrees. At least that’s what they say. In practice, however, some see the fundamental evil in the unwillingness to distribute refugees in the EU, while others see the lack of consistency in deportation.

Advertise money, penalize withdrawing money

This is where the Commission proposal comes in very politically. States that don’t want to admit should instead assist in the deportation of those legally denied. You have to choose the cases, but then you also have to be forced to admit those affected if the deportation is not successful within eight months. In this way, these states are very realistically confronted with the obstacles that often stand in the way of expulsion.

Will EU countries accept the Commission’s proposal at next week’s summit? Not immediately. But it gives a new direction to the stalled debate. If the outcome is constructive, an agreement in December is possible. Especially as negotiations on the EU budget will continue in parallel for the next seven years and some details of the corona aid package that has been decided upon need to be clarified. Money is also increasingly being used internally as ‘carrot’ and ‘stick’.

And Belarus? The blockages only end when decisions on foreign policy can be taken by a majority and the option of veto no longer applies. The more successful the experiments with Realpolitik are, the faster this change will come.