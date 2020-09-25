USA executed first black man since federal executions returned | United States

The US government on Thursday executed the execution of Christopher Vialva, an already convicted murderer who was the first black man to face federal execution since that punishment was resumed this summer – before that, the last execution had happened in 2003.

Vialva was 19 when, along with other members of a Texas Killeen gang, he killed Todd and Stacie Bagley at an isolated military base in Fort Hood in 1999. The white couple were among a group of religious youth. (youth pastors).

The Justice Department said it executed Vialva, 40, using lethal injections in an execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana. According to Reuters, the man was presumed dead at around 6:46 p.m. (local time, 11:46 p.m. in Portugal). It was the sixth federal execution to take place this year after a 17-year “hiatus”, and the second to take place this week. On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Justice rejected Vialva’s request to stay the execution.

The man’s execution comes at a time when the nation is battling racial inequalities in the criminal justice system and there are daily protests in several U.S. cities against police violence.

Of the 56 federal death row inmates, 26 (46%) are black and 22 (39%) are white, according to the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC), a Washington DC-based nonprofit.

At the Texas District Court trial in Vialva in 2000, the jury of 11 whites and a black man found him and a black accomplice Brandon Bernard guilty of car theft and murder and voted for them. to receive. the death penalty. Bernard’s execution date has not yet been set.

The American Union for Civil Liberties NGO said, while still a teenager, Vialva was unfairly tried as an adult and posted a video this month of the man speaking about racial inequalities. from prison. “The death penalty has been used disproportionately for decades against blacks,” Vialva said in the video. “People don’t know that many of us were arrested before we were old enough to drink.”

According to the court, Vialva and his accomplices were looking for someone to steal when they found Todd Bagley using a pay phone at a convenience store. Bagley agreed to drive Vialva, who in the backseat pulled out a gun and ordered Bagley and his wife to get into the trunk of the car.

After forcing Bagley to disclose his code, Vialva withdrew money from Bagley’s bank account at an ATM, although there was less than $ 100 in the balance. He used that money to buy fast food and cigarettes, among other things. During the few hours spent in the trunk of the car, the Bagleys would tell the kidnappers to embrace Christianity.

Eventually, Vialva parked the car in a secluded spot in Fort Hood, opened the trunk, and shot the couple in the head, killing Todd and knocking out Stacie. Bernard caught fire in the car. The autopsy of the bodies revealed that Stacie had died from smoke inhalation.

On July 14, the United States carried out its first federal execution, hours after the United States Supreme Court gave the green light to the United States Department of Justice. Daniel Lewis Lee was executed in the state of Indiana and became the first person to be executed at the federal level since 2003.

In July last year, Attorney General William Barr announced that the United States would once again carry out executions at the federal level, a move that was advocated by President Donald Trump. Barr justified the federal executions on the need to do justice. “We owe it to the victims of these horrific crimes and to the families left behind that the punishment imposed by our justice system is applied,” said the US attorney general as quoted by the Washington Post.

According to the US court system, crimes committed in the country can be prosecuted in federal, state or regional courts, the most serious crimes or in which the state is involved, as a rule, prosecuted in federal courts. In 1972, the Supreme Court suspended the death penalty at the federal level, but in 1988 the US government passed a law that re-authorizes the practice for certain crimes, namely homicide and drug trafficking.

Since then, there have only been three executions at the federal level, and the last was in 2003, when Louis Jones, a Gulf War veteran, was executed for the kidnapping and murder of a military woman. 19 years old.

