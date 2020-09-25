The sight does not solve the gray life of Bairro Amarelo | Opinion

Almada mayor Inês de Medeiros, at a thoughtless moment that she certainly regretted, said she was ready to move to the Yellow Quarter “tomorrow” because she was an eye lover. However, he came to explain that his statement was out of context and that he was really concerned about the situation in the slums of Almada. I have no doubt about it. But the phrase belittles those who have to (roughly) live in neighborhoods like Amarelo every day.

continue reading