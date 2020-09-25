Bolsonaro government’s approval rating increased during pandemic | Brazil

The approval rating of the government Jair Bolsonaro during the pandemic, according to the results presented this Thursday in an Ibope survey commissioned by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI). According to the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, this is the highest percentage increase in approval since taking the presidency of Brazil.

The number of Brazilians who rate the work of Jair Bolsonaro’s executive as good or great rose from 29% in December to 40%. On the other hand, those who judge the performance mediocre or very bad fell from 38% in the previous survey to 29%.

Although Bolsonaro has been criticized for trying to put the severity of the covid-19 epidemic into perspective and for opposing periods of lockdown in an attempt to keep the economy running, 50% of those polled say they approve of the president’s style of government, also a 41% increase in December 2019.

During the pandemic – which in Brazil has one of the biggest sources of infection in the world, alongside the United States and India – the number of people who say they trust the Brazilian president also rose from 41% to 46%. The data runs counter to another survey, released by the Datafolha Institute earlier this month, which reported an increased failure rate for Jair Bolsonaro.

The increase in trust and approval, according to the CNI / Ibope study, increased more among respondents with fewer college degrees and lower incomes.

Among respondents with an education level of up to the eighth year of elementary education (equivalent to the ninth year of schooling in Portugal), there was a 19% increase in those who rate the government as good or excellent (25% to 44%).

In terms of income, both the appreciation of government and the way of governing have improved mainly among those earning up to a minimum wage. The increase in accreditation has been observed mainly in the outskirts of capital cities and in the southern and northeastern regions of Brazil.

According to CNI’s executive director of economics, Renato da Fonseca, this behavior is due to government support during the pandemic.

“Apparently, emergency aid has played an important role in improving the assessment of Jair Bolsonaro’s government, as evidenced by the growth in approval of actions to fight hunger and poverty,” he said. he declared in the CNI press release.

The survey, carried out from September 17 to 20, heard from two thousand people from 127 municipalities and has a margin of error of two percentage points.

