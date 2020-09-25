Right of reply: “Inquiry into Ihor Homenyuk’s death leads Ukrainian diplomacy to question government” | Right of reply

Those who have read the title of the article “Investigation into Ihor Homenyuk’s Death Leads Ukrainian Diplomacy to Question Government”, published on September 11, on page 16, might believe it belonged to the party. Ukrainian to put the case of this Ukrainian citizen on the agenda of the meeting held the day before between the two foreign ministers.

The opposite was the case; and Público knew, since it was explained in writing, in response to the question posed by the journalist who wrote the news, that “the question was raised yesterday during a meeting by Minister Augusto Santos Silva, who conveyed, again, how much he regretted the event and informed that the legal process is underway ”.

If the article had not precisely omitted the underlined part, publishing only the rest, and Público readers would know the truth. Would a more striking title thus be prejudiced? Certainly. But facts are facts.

Augusto Santos Silva, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs

Note from the Board:

A few days before the meeting between the foreign ministers of Portugal and Ukraine, the PUBLIC had the information that the Ukrainian embassy would raise the legal case of Ihor Homenyuk in the article and show its concern to the national authorities. The information was directly confirmed with the Ukrainian consul and it was in this order that the Portuguese minister was questioned.

