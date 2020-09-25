Letters to the Director | Opinion

A new PCP?

Although I do not arouse much sympathy, to be very convinced and even something arrogant, I admit that I liked the interview that João Ferreira gave to the PUBLIC. With a little attention and comparative analysis with the usual positions within the PCP, some signs of heterodoxy are clear, rare in the life of the almost century-old and oldest Portuguese party.

Some time ago, questioned about the violation of Hunan’s rights in the USSR and in the Kremlin satellite countries, Rita Rato, the young communist deputy, defended herself from the inconvenience of questions with her youth and not having still read nothing about the Gulag or Holodomor, an unconvincing answer for graduates in political science and international relations.

João Ferreira, on the contrary, puts the question of age in the right place, asserting “that” we do not confuse age with the collective historical memory which transcends the period of our life “. The “strongest” position of the whole interview was the answer he gave to the question on Putin, Venezuela and North Korea: “the regime that I defend for Portugal is poles apart from follow-up in these countries”. This, when a few days ago, Jerónimo de Sousa claimed that considering North Korea undemocratic, it was only an opinion … If I’m not mistaken, this is the first time that I read a statement like that to a senior leader of the CFP. This after claiming that Portugal has “one of the most advanced democratic regimes in Europe …”

If the answers are sincere and not just the pre-election choreography and, on the other hand, the chances of João Ferreira becoming Jerónimo de Sousa’s replacement are real, then perhaps we are witnessing a turning point in doctrine and practice. . of the PCP, on the eve of the celebration of its centenary.

Helder Pancadas, Sobreda

Children’s rights

The debate around the theme Citizenship and Development had in the article by Francisco Bethencourt, published yesterday in PÚBLICO, a moment of rare quality. He denounces a series of mistakes, which have occurred on both sides of the discussion, with particular emphasis on the idea that it is better not to speak in certain areas. The text is exemplary mainly because it is developed around the main ones, which are the rights of children, and not exactly those of parents. If, as part of the discipline, some type of proselytizing is practiced, correct it. However, the role of the school in providing knowledge that allows young people to freely form an opinion about their surroundings should not be questioned. If the school does not do it, there will be the Internet, there will be social networks to take its place. I warmly applaud Francisco Bethencourt’s article.

António Monteiro Fernandes

