The elite and radical parents (2) | Opinion

A reader sent an email criticizing the new discipline of citizenship. Anyone who came from Mars and read it would be alarmed. The reader writes that she “will not let her children learn at school how many positions there are to fornicate !!!”. On planet Earth, they teach strange things in school.

In the message, the reader explains that she does not live “according to basic animal instincts” or “physiological instincts” and therefore cannot agree with the content of the discipline. You have to put on your seat belt. Fornicate? Physiological instincts? What is the reader talking about?

She explains: the “little shame” happening in Portuguese schools, “the escalation of moral degradation” in society, “the inversion of values”. The problem is such that – he writes – “any day” the prisons will be “full of decent people and thieves all over there!”

I have spent the last few days trying to understand what bothers the fringe of Portuguese society mobilized in the “Leave the Children Alone” campaign, whose hashtag has an “imprint” on Brazilian ultra-conservatives. I spoke with priests, teachers, nurses, parents and teenagers, a small cross section of landlords, some liberals, other conservatives.

What is so horrible about the citizenship discipline program that publicly says “they should break their legs” to Secretary of State for Education João Costa?

I have heard of the “sex education kit” and “polystyrene penises” then used in public schools by the Family Planning Association – especially during the years of the HIV and AIDS crisis. , when the state realized that teens were having unprotected sex and didn’t know how to put on condoms. I also realized that with the exception of some foreign schools, these “kits” had disappeared from Portuguese schools more than ten years ago. The principal of a school, a teacher for 40 years, has never seen one. “Sex education is not about sex. For antics, don’t count on me!

I also realized that everything was superficial and that citizenship issues were handled by general management. It would be difficult otherwise. The law provides for six hours per year of Citizenship and Development for the 1st and 2nd cycles and 12 hours per year for the 3rd cycle – adolescents from 15 to 18 years old. I emphasize that it is a year. Since the discipline has six compulsory themes for all ages – human rights, gender equality, interculturality, sustainable development, environmental education and health -, plus 11 themes for older people (sexuality, media, democratic participation, financial literacy, road safety, entrepreneurship, etc.), what are we talking about? Brainwashing?

Yes, they will say, six o’clock is several hours when children are sponges. “There are ideas that are being said in schools that can disrupt the construction of children’s identities,” one mother told me. I wonder: what evil idea or phrase can be so harmful in the formation of a child? What are these cases? What examples are there? Everything converges on the scarecrow of sexuality.

Sex is the most discussed, written, and seen thing in human records. Have you read the Bible, full of stories of incest, adultery and polygamy? Have you seen the Pompeii signs? In sex, everything has always been more or less the same. Only the taboos change.

Now that the taboo on homosexuality has started to break down – even in the Catholic Church and in the CDS, courageous and assertive homosexuals are accepted – the new taboo is gender identity. They call it “gender ideology”, “gender Marxism” or “Soviet educational system”, trying to give the subject an authoritarian and anti-democratic character.

These parents say we have to accept the difference, but we can’t bother the kids who they are. If a boy is born a boy, if a girl is born, it’s a girl. The school should not give out ideas. But will a teenager decide he’s gay, bi, or trans because he heard phrases in citizenship classes that left him puzzled? Does anyone believe that even today, when the difference is celebrated, it is easy for a teenager to assert himself in the world – at home, on the street, at school – as different from the majority? ?

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Curious, the Martians will think. Where was the anger of these parents in the decades and decades when the rule – ideology, philosophy, theory, system – forced teenagers to hide that they were homosexuals? There is unbearable political correctness, there is hysterical activism, there is shocking revisionism. They changed the name of a building at the University of Edinburgh because it was about a man who, in the 18th century, championed racist ideas. It just so happens to be David Hume, not to mention being one of the brightest thinkers of the Enlightenment. Peace to his soul, in any case he was an atheist, whatever.

Children take seriously what teachers or other adults who are invited to school say. It is absurd for an adult to say “you still don’t know if you are a boy or a girl” to six year olds. But is that what you were told? And, if so, has this happened once in a school, one of the five thousand schools in Portugal, or is it the rule?

Teachers are a mirror of society: religious and atheists, whether they like soap operas or not, read a lot, little or nothing, think “in Salazar’s time it was good” or hate the Estado Novo . Sometimes they come up with absurd ideas, in class, in meetings, at recess. And here’s the family to take them apart.

continue reading