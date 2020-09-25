CP to buy 129 new trains for 1 billion euros | Transport

The European bazooka is (also) arriving by train. With the funding of the PRR – Plan de relaunch and resilience, the CP is preparing to buy 62 commuter trains, 55 regional trains and 12 long-distance trains, for a total of 129. The specifications are still in preparation, but the decision the number of trains seems fixed. The value is expected to reach 1 billion euros, considering that a suburban or regional train currently has an average price of 7.5 million euros and a high-speed train is between 15 and 20 million. euros.

