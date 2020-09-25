“Democrats are manipulating our elections”: Trump continues to cast doubts about “fair” presidential elections – politics

Less than six weeks before the US presidential election on Nov. 3, incumbent Donald Trump continues to express doubts about their possible outcome. “We have to make sure that the choice is fair. But I don’t know if it is possible, ” Trump said on Thursday in view of the ballots sent by post.

Trump has claimed for weeks that election documents sent millions of times to US citizens have drastically increased the risk of electoral fraud. Experts and officials for elections deny this. “The Democrats are manipulating our 2020 elections!” Trump added on Twitter Friday night.

Trump repeatedly told his supporters that he was convinced that he could only lose the vote through electoral fraud. On Wednesday, at the request of a reporter, he declined to promise a peaceful transfer of power in advance. “We have to see what happens,” he said instead. Trump’s comments sparked criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike.

The Senate, in which Republicans have a majority, passed a resolution on Thursday announcing the peaceful transfer of power.

Trump also cited a report from the Pennsylvania State Department of Justice that nine discarded ballots had been discovered. The authority had initially spoken of nine ballots for Trump, but later made it clear that it was safe for only seven of them. The other two were in the envelopes that came with them when the FBI confiscated them.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

They were members of the military’s ballot papers, and some could also be assigned to individuals. In Pennsylvania, envelopes of postal ballots must be sealed until election day.

According to the researchers’ initial findings, employees of the local electoral authority opened the envelopes containing the ballot papers because they were very similar to the envelopes containing requests for voting documents sent by mail. Trump, meanwhile, took the opportunity to speak about irregularities. “You throw it away if it has the name Trump on it, I guess,” he said.

Influential Republican promises an orderly transfer of power



Leading Republican in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, did not openly criticize Trump’s comments, but felt compelled to assure himself that everything would go according to legal requirements. “The winner of the 3 November elections will be appointed on 20 January. The transition will be orderly, as it has been every four years since 1792, ”McConnell wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday when journalists asked, “The president will accept the results of free and fair elections.” He will accept the will of the American people. At the same time, McEnany said Trump was concerned about the postal vote, which could be used for fraud. FBI chief Christopher Wray said at a recent Senate hearing that there has been no widespread electoral fraud in the United States. The FBI was vigilant, he said.

Significantly more postal voters are expected due to the corona pandemic. Therefore, the vote count could be delayed and, unlike in most previous presidential elections, the election winner could not be determined on election night, but only a few days after the election or even later.

Many Democrats fear Trump could question the legality of the vote as a whole and is already paving the way for this with his warnings of election fraud. In August, Trump said he would only lose “if the election is falsified.”

“He says the most irrational things”

US security authorities warned on Tuesday that foreign actors and cyber criminals could use the time between Election Day and the availability of results to spread disinformation about the outcome to discredit the electoral process and to undermine confidence in the US’s democratic institutions. .

Mitch McConnell, Majority Leader in the Conservative Senate Photo: Reuters / Joshua Roberts

Commenting on Trump’s testimony on Wednesday, his challenger Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, said, according to reporters, “He says the most irrational things. I don’t know what to say. Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic minority in the Senate, also criticized Trump’s statement: “This is how democracy dies. A president so desperate to retain power that he doesn’t want to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. Schumer tweeted, “President Trump: you are not a dictator, and America will not allow you to become one. ”

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she had confidence in the American people to come to a clear result in November. “It is no surprise that the President of the United States would question the idea of ​​a peaceful transfer of power,” she said.

The peaceful change of power is fundamental

Senator Mitt Romney, one of Trump’s harshest Republican critics, wrote on Twitter: “Peaceful transfer of power is fundamental to democracy; without it, there is Belarus. Any suggestion that a president might not respect this constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable. ‘

Trump has already caused a stir in the past by not wanting to commit to an election result. In an interview with Fox News in July, when asked if he would accept the result, the president said, “I have to see that.” During the 2016 election campaign, Trump said, “I will fully appreciate the results of this great and historic presidential election. Fully accept if I win.” (Dpa)