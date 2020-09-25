846 deaths and 33,720 new cases – Observer

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential to public knowledge, is open and free to all.

The United States has recorded 846 deaths and 33,720 infected with the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

The country on Thursday raised the total number of cases to 6,974,441 and that of deaths to 202,728 deaths.

This is a reduction to about two-thirds of the figures for Thursday (the day 846 deaths and 33,720 cases were recorded in the country).

If New York is no longer the state with the largest number of infections, it remains the most affected in death in the United States (33,095), more than in Peru, France or Spain.

In New York alone, there are 23,785 dead.

For its part, the Institute for Health Measurements and Assessments at the University of Washington has estimated that in the presidential elections scheduled for November 3, the United States will reach 240,000 dead and 370,000 on December 31.

The covid-19 pandemic has already killed at least 978,448 people and nearly 32 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the France-Presse (AFP) news agency.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected in late December in Wuhan, a city in central China.

After Europe took over from China as the center of the pandemic in February, the American continent is now the one with the most confirmed cases and the most deaths.