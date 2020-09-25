Pedro Caldeira Cabral shows the sounds and fados of the Portuguese zither at CCB | The music

More than a year ago about the exhibition O Som da Saudade – Cítara Portuguesa, which was open to the public from May to September 2019 at the Musu do Fado, Pedro Caldeira Cabral (curator of the exhibition) will present this Friday at the CCB, in Lisbon, a concert which is an extension of this exhibition. At the CCB Small Auditorium, at 9 p.m., Fado da Cítara Portuguesa is a journey through the sounds and fados of the instrument that began to be called guitar, but that Caldeira Cabral wants to give back to its original name. Indeed, over the years, in his “wanderings through libraries, bookstores and old-fashioned fairs across the country,” he has collected “a reasonable number of musical manuscripts containing old pieces from the repertoire of the Portuguese zither, many of which are unknown and dateable from the last decades of the 18th century until the beginning of the 20th century. And in these songs for zither, he says, there was a mixture of genres: “Fado de sala, the dances of Fofa, Fandango, Sarambeque, Valsa, Mazurca, Maxixe or Chula.

A corrupt word

“I use the word Portuguese zither,” Pedro Caldeira Cabral told PÚBLICO, “because the word guitar [portuguesa] completely corrupted by its misuse. There is a need to rename the instrument and doing so is one of the strong arguments for its requalification and for us to have another attention on this instrument so particular and so rich that it is the Portuguese zither. According to Caldeira Cabral, the Portuguese guitar was a name that came to requalify the instrument. “At first they started calling it only guitar, in the 18th century, to distinguish it from the zither, because this guitar had fewer strings, different tuning, and different technique. The zither continued from the popular way of being called zither to move away from the said guitar. And it was only with the nationalist phase at the end of the 19th century that the zither became the Portuguese guitar, but always in a very elitist and reduced way. The term that is first used to designate it is the guitar, without more adjectives. “

Nobles in Brazil

For the Centro Cultural de Belém, where he will be accompanied by the musicians he usually plays with, Joaquim Silva on guitar and Duncan Fox on double bass, the musician and composer Pedro Caldeira Cabral has imagined a story in three movements. “The idea is to present the repertoire of the current Portuguese zither, but by making a foray into the heritage of oral tradition that has been left to us through written records. This famous Fado do Marinheiro, which is a kind of mythical celebrity because it has been pointed out by several historians since the 19th century as the oldest fado has come down to us in two versions, one handwritten and the other in print, and I have made a reconciliation between two versions. Fofa da Rozinha, for example, was a manuscript I found on the cover of a religious coin, reused and sewn with thread, with a note that said “ play the zither or the twelve guitar ”, which is very interesting. “

This is done in three sections: “The first refers to these echoes from the past. For example, the Fado Conde da Anadia, composed in 1860 and dedicated to the count of Anadia: there are photographs of the count of Anadia, the count of Pombeiro and the count of Linhares, the three playing their bowls and it is very interesting to notice that there is this fidalguia approach to an instrument which at that time was still in the hands of the people and the marginal classes. The second section concerns the contribution of our music to Brazil, in particular to Rio de Janeiro, where it will be remarkable not only the presence of cordophone manufacturers, but also the fact that some of them, like João dos Santos Couceiro, were music teachers and eventually influenced this city’s musicians and urban music practice. And then this connection backwards, with the arrival of improvised journeys that are starting to influence the music here – this is the case of João Manuel Rodrigues Preto, who makes his pickle poixense, from a Caribbean dance à la fashion in the 1920s. “

Remember the masters

The last section will include works by great masters and some original pieces: “A final part, I called it the current zither. Because there is a resumption of names practically forgotten until the 1990s, such as Armandinho, who is again a celebrity today, but between the year of his death, 1946, and the 1990s, there is no virtually no trace of your songs by any performer. And I include in this current zither three pieces from my authorship, including one co-authored with Carlos Paredes, Fantasia Verdes Anos, produced to celebrate the year of his 65 years. I converted it to a song that I normally play with my trio and that’s what I’m going to do, again, at CCB.

