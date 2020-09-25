Why Nations With Large Classes Fail | Opinion

The essay Why Nations Fail, by Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson, concludes with the universal history of the past three millennia: Nations do not fail because of geography, culture or ignorance, but because of failure to transform extractive policies, institutions and companies (which accumulate wealth in “elites” and oligarchies) into inclusive (which distribute wealth and reduce inequalities). And he points out that only the consolidation of the inclusive model for decades has a positive impact on economic growth, businesses, culture and education.

The Congo, which has abundant natural resources, has remained at the forefront of poor countries for centuries because it is subject to extraction. Mobutu is the recent example. And it’s curious: it was the Portuguese who introduced writing to the Congolese in the 16th century, but in the 21st century the nation of Camões and Pessoa has not yet eradicated school dropout or poverty from its territory. The fact is also due to the extractive “elites”. So too were slavery, gold, spices, colonialism and the recent crisis of parasitic businesses linked to the banking system, which resulted in the disinvestment in structures like the public school over the years. Last 15 years, after two or three years. promising decades (it should be noted that the results in terms of education arrive two decades later).

The excess of students per class is an extractive indicator than pandemic x-rays. And, not by chance, the parliament disapproved, in June, of the inclusive reduction of pupils per class (it is preferable a law which institutes classes of 20 with exceptions due to inapplicability, than classes of 30 with the same exceptions). It was Nuno Crato who decreed the increase in classes and extraction resists everything: end of the troika, machine, surplus and pandemic. He explained the sentence on June 15, 2013: “A class of 30 students can work better than a class of 15. It depends on the teacher and his quality.” The former minister contradicted the inclusive system reported by William Golding, Nobel laureate in literature in 1983 and undergraduate professor for three decades, in an interview with RTP2 that year: “With 30 students, there is no teaching method that works, but with 10 students all methods can be effective. “

Crato’s epiphany has become immutable and not just because of pragmatism. She is advised and considered mature by the inclusive education “gurus”, an area that has been badly damaged by many classes. Education has no luck with extractive policies, supported by “gurus”, that institutional representation cannot transform into inclusive. In education, there are even scientific associations of teachers in the most diverse fields, but they are not heard; also out of guilt. And there are 16 unions.

In another example from the same family that explains the extractive prevalence, the governments of Socrates, but also of Barroso, imposed a list of measures disapproved by all, but which remains in force. They stand out: evaluation of professionals based on an impersonal bureaucracy that saturates the exercises, systems of evaluation of students “friends” of exclusion from special education or those expected to perform poorly in school, and an extractive model. management of public schools.

Even institutions are created to increase representativeness, but they quickly become illusions. They become media chambers for those in government. So it is in the nations that fail. At this stage, we highlight the assiduous organizations of school leaders (it is a temporary exercise which represents 0.8% of teachers and which, astonished, is already happening in three types of associations) and tutors. They have the media word adjusted on everything that is didactic, scientific and organizational. To better understand and think about the present, it’s like in health, and during the media coverage of medical acts, infections and epidemics, specialists, orders and unions were not heard, but the director of the hospital and the professional of users and friends of hospitals.

Importantly, if education had an inclusive institutional representation, it was difficult to move forward with proposals aimed at failure, with structural, feasible and sustainable solutions to the problem. Reducing the number of students per class failed in parliament, but the roles of parties satisfied popular conceptions and nullified an imperative that is an inclusive indicator of the success of nations in the medium and long term, and a critical critical element in pandemic period.

