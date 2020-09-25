JP Coimbra anticipates the album “Vibra” with the single and the video “From Afar”

Founder of Mesa and member or collaborator of groups such as Bandemónio de Pedro Abrunhosa, Três Tristes Tigres, Osso Vaidoso or Coldfinger, JP Coimbra (João Pedro Coimbra) created in 2019 a project he called Vibra and is about to launch in November, with the same name, his first solo album. Composer, multi-instrumentalist, producer and lyricist, he says that with this project he wanted to “combine the plasticity of public spaces and their inherent acoustic characteristics, in the composition of musical pieces”. The video clip of the single that serves as a presentation of the album, and which opens this Friday, was recorded in spaces such as Casa da Música or Fundação de Serralves, in Porto, Marquês de Pombal metro station, in Lisbon, the “Rio de Vila” underground under Rua Mouzinho da Silveira and the anechoic chamber of the FEUP. Its launch will be accompanied by a documentary directed by Vasco Mendes.

In an interview with Vítor Belanciano, and published in this Friday’s edition of the Ípsilon supplement, by PÚBLICO, JP Coimbra explains what led him to an album like Vibra, “combining elements of classical and electronic”: “I didn’t want to go back to singing pop and came to the conclusion that I could do something instrumental that has always been present in me. Even on Mesa’s records there was always one or the other instrumental track. This project allowed me to do it, in a language I got to quite quickly. I composed between October and January, then I did the arrangements and the strings and at the end of February and the beginning of March we recorded. It was an intense and fast process, but everything went very well.