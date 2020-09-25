Michael Kiwanuca Wins Mercury Prize for “Kiwanuca” Album | The music

British artist Michael Kiwanuka won the Mercury Award for his third album, Kiwanuka, on Thursday night, which was considered the best album of the year.

It was the third time the 33-year-old musician and songwriter has been nominated for the award. Among the list of nominated artists were Dua Lipa, of Future Nostalgia, and rapper Stormzy, of Heavy is the Head.

“Winning Mercury is like a dream come true,” said the British artist. Kiwanuka’s compilation pays tribute to personalities in the struggle for civil rights in the United States of America. “I really wanted to express myself as honestly as possible. I decided, while making this album, that I wanted it to be as I am, to take advantage of it, not to tell me and reveal myself, ”explained the musician.

According to Irish DJ Annie Mac, who announced the winner, the jury was “unanimous” in naming Kiwanuka and the album named after the artist the best of the year. “He really deserved to win the award,” he said.

Michael Kiwanuka, son of Ugandan immigrants, was also nominated for Best Male Solo Artist and also for Best Album at the Brit Awards.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Created in 1991, the Mercury Prize rewards the best British or Irish album of the past year. The winner also receives a monetary prize of 25 thousand pounds (approximately 28 thousand euros) and generally receiving the prize stimulates the sales of the winning album.

The announcement and awards ceremony usually includes artistic performances by the nominees, but this year, due to the pandemic, the announcement was made on television.

Michael Kiwanuka has two concerts planned in Portugal in May 2021. “Given the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions on travel between countries, especially with quarantine impositions, Michael’s tour Kiwanuka, which included the concerts scheduled for Portugal, it was postponed until May of next year. The new dates are now set for May 20 at Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, and May 21 at the Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota, in Porto, ”promoter Música no Coração announced in August.

continue reading