A record for Nubya Garcia to discover (and show) who it is | The music

Demerara is a region of a former Dutch and British colony, now part of Guyana, a territory that borders Brazil, Venezuela and Suriname, and the only country in South America with an official English language. Caura is a region of Trinidad and Tobago, also located in the Caribbean and also a former British colony, planted in a valley that stretches along the Tacarigua River. Nubya Garcia has never been to any of these places. At least, physically. Because in one of the most intense themes of the first solo album of this saxophonist who has become the most visible face of the creative and sparkling scene of new London jazz, aptly called Before us: in Demerara & Caura, it is in these landscapes that it is projected. It is by imagining himself in these scenarios that he advances with the saxophone, from a place that is not so much a fiction as a projection fueled by stories that he has heard from his parents and grandparents. , originating in these places far from its growth in London.

