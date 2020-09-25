Aliança elects new bodies and a new president this weekend | Political parties

The Alliance will elect the new president and the new bodies at the second party congress, to be held in Torres Vedras this Saturday and Sunday, after the departure of the leader and founder, Pedro Santana Lopes.

There are four comprehensive strategy motions presented, which will be voted on on Saturday evening, according to information available on the party’s website.

The motions were first followed by the executive director and spokesperson, Bruno Ferreira Costa, the president of the political direction of the Lisbon district, Alexandre Nascimento, the city director, Paulo Bento and the activist António Pedro.

According to congress regulations, documents must be signed by “a minimum of 50 activists” and will be voted on instead.

“The candidatures for the presidency of the National Political Direction can be submitted only by the first subscriber to a motion of global strategy and the candidatures for the remaining bodies by any activist”, also indicates the regulation. Four thematic or sectoral motions were also presented.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Sunday morning, the governing bodies of the party will be elected, including the president of the Executive Committee.

The former prime minister and until then president of the Alliance, Pedro Santana Lopes, suspended his executive functions in June, will not rise again, so he is leaving the leadership of the party he founded.

Speaking to Lusa at the end of August, the executive director said Santana had expressed “her willingness to stay in the party, but no location or position has yet been defined”.

continue reading