SEF. Full-fledged settlement centers for migrants – Observe

The centers that the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF) has at its disposal to settle migrants awaiting the execution of deportation orders are full, reports the Diário de Notícias. The reason will be a new wave of migrants from North Africa, who arrive in Portugal by sea.

SEF has four spaces for migrants: the Temporary Installation Center (CIT) in Porto and three centers equivalent to the CIT at the airports of Lisbon, Faro and Porto. The capacity is about 100 places, specifies the same newspaper. A new center for Almoçageme was announced several years ago in Sintra, with space for 60 people. Although Eduardo Cabrita announced its opening in 2018, 2019 and 2020, it still does not work, confirmed to the Diário de Notícias the office of the Minister of Internal Administration.

The lack of space led the Portuguese government to find alternatives. According to the newspaper, prisons and barracks are used to house migrants arriving on the Portuguese coast, when the law on foreigners in force determines that people awaiting “the execution of the measure of forced removal or of judicial eviction temporary installation center or equivalent space, for a period not exceeding 30 days ”.

According to SEF in Diário de Notícias, there are a total of 32 migrants temporarily settled in prisons. This is a group of 21 Moroccans who arrived on July 21 in the Algarve and taken to Linhó prison in Sintra. There are also 24 Moroccans, from the group of 28 who disembarked illegally on September 15, also on the Algarve coast, in the army hall in Tavira. SEF also reported on two migrants at the Portuguese Refugee Center, awaiting a response to their use of lead in their asylum application.