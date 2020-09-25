Kim Jong-un Apologizes for Murder of South Korean Official | North Korea

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in apologizing for the murder of a South Korean government official on Thursday, who was shot dead while trying to enter the North Korean territory.

In a rare excuse, Kim Jong-Un regretted having “disappointed President Moon Jae-in and the South Koreans”, calling the incident “unexpected” and “unfortunate”. The North Korean leader also expressed the hope that “the trust between the two Koreas will not be damaged”.

This is a request for an explanation requested by Seoul on Thursday, after accusing Pyongyang of executing and burning the body of an employee of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans who was on patrol near Yeonpyeong Island. , near the border. with North Korea.

The 47-year-old, whose identity has not been disclosed, was attempting to defect to North Korea when he was intercepted by North Korean authorities. According to the Yonhap agency, the man had recently divorced and had financial problems, which may explain his intention to flee South Korea.

Seoul said the man was shot as a result of instructions received by security forces over covid-19, with orders to kill anyone attempting to cross the border.

In the letter sent to President Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un mentions that the man was intercepted in North Korean waters, having refused to answer questions from the authorities. Then, Kim continues, he tried to flee, prompting the authorities to fire ten shots.

Pyongyang also said it only cremated a life jacket as a precaution due to the coronavirus, and not the employee’s body, which has not been found, as Seoul accused.

The assassination of the government official caused a huge scandal in South Korea and prompted President Moon Jae-in to say that a “shocking” incident was at stake and could not be tolerated. Since 2008, when a tourist was shot dead after crossing a restricted area at the border, a South Korean has not been killed in North Korea.

In June, tensions between the North and the South rose dramatically after North Korean authorities destroyed a South Korea liaison office in the border town of Kaesong, a step backwards in attempts to reconnect between them. two countries.

The same border town was the scene of another incident in July, when a North Korean defector living in South Korea attempted to return to the north, suspecting he could be infected with covid-19, this which led to Kim Jong-un to enter a state of emergency.

According to the South Korean government, as quoted by Reuters, in recent months Kim and Moon Jae-in have exchanged letters expressing hope for improving their relationship after the end of the covid-19 pandemic.

