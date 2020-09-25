Serbia. Air force plane crashes in western country – Observer

A Serbian Air Force plane crashed on Friday in the west of the country, on the outskirts of the village of Brasina, near the town of Mali Zvornik, reports Sputnik. According to the Russian news agency, the information provided by the Serbian media has been confirmed by the Defense Ministry.

News site Telegraf said the crash happened at 9 a.m. (8 a.m. in Lisbon) on a scheduled flight and the plane was completely destroyed. The plane, a Mig-21, allegedly crashed into the property and injured a local. Two people would follow on board, Sputnik said.

Zvornik Danas, a local newspaper, published some images that will be of the crash. The firefighters will already be there and the police will have isolated the area.

To date, no official information has been released on the injured or injured.