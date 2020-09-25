Standstill next Tuesday: Verdi starts nationwide warning strikes in local public transport – politics

Commuters will have to prepare for warning strikes in local public transport across Germany on Tuesday. The trade union Verdi has stopped this day to enforce a national collective labor agreement for approximately 87,000 employees in public transport, announced Friday. Until now, employers have been hostile to such uniform regulations.

All 16 states are currently negotiating the respective collective labor agreements in local public transport. While this is part of the public service, the union’s demands have nothing to do with the collective bargaining currently underway there. There are sectoral collective labor agreements for public transport. As these differ in the individual countries over the years from the point of view of the union, Verdi now wants to supplement them with a national scheme.

“With our demands, we made suggestions to solve the pressing problems of outreach and promotion of young talent,” said Christine Behle, Federal Vice President of Verdi. “The fact that employers are not even willing to negotiate mocks the employees and scuppers any attempt to achieve a traffic change.”

Therefore, there will be nationwide work stoppages next Tuesday. Major disruptions to local traffic are to be expected nationwide.

While local public transport struggles to reach an agreement separately, union and employer are currently negotiating in the public sector as well. Verdi demands 4.8 percent more money for the national 2.3 million collective labor agreement employees of the federal government and municipalities, but at least 150 euros, with a term of 12 months. Last weekend, the second round of negotiations was without result. The third round of negotiations is scheduled for October 22 and 23. (dpa)