Is Donald Trump Planning a Coup ?: The US is in a constitutional crisis – politics

He’s been whispering for months. Now Donald Trump has reiterated with unusual clarity that if he loses, he may not recognize the result of the November 3 presidential election. When a journalist asked if he would promise a peaceful transfer of power to the next government, he said in the usual stocky sentences, ‘Get rid of the postal vote and you get a very peaceful voice … To be honest, there will be no transfer, there will be one To be continued. “

Donald Trump questions a central principle of democracy: the peaceful transfer of power

The peaceful transfer of power from one elected government to the next is a central feature of democracy. Donald Trump questions this principle. There has been long speculation in the US of a “coup” or civil war after November 3. That may be hysterical, but it reflects a bitter truth: the country is in a constitutional crisis. Donald Trump didn’t do it alone. But he reinforced it. And not only the office of the president is affected. Virtually every central institution is in a crisis of legitimacy.

This became clear in the debate about the successor to constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. From a formal point of view, Donald Trump has the right to fill this post before the presidential election. But doubts about his person’s legitimacy radiate into the legitimacy of the court: because he is so polarizing, because he is behind in the polls, because he has never won, misses the “Popular Vote”, the majority of the individual votes. the authority to make such a drastic decision, it is argued.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

In the course of the polarization, the committee of electoral men and women and the Senate have come under fire. In both bodies, the more conservative, less populated states of the center have a disproportionate amount of power. This is the only way for a conservative minority to impose their backward-looking policies on the majority of the population of the more liberal coastal states, some believe. The populist argument of the “true majority” is reversed. There is a real gist in this: in fact, demographic development is widening the gap between the power of representation and the actual distribution of opinions and values. A constitutional court with six Conservative and three Liberal judges barely reflects the social reality of the United States.

The US is in a constitutional crisis

However, in the heated mood, a factual debate is impossible. Not feeling represented by the institutions, but at the same time believing it to be all or nothing, both sides play “constitutional hardball”: they resort to all legal and political means, including the unattractive ones. Democrats are currently debating, for example, expanding the Constitutional Court after an election victory and making Trump’s occupation ineffective again.

What is happening is legal – but is no longer considered legit by many

In this way, the legitimacy crises of the various democratic institutions reinforce each other. The result is the stripping of American democracy. The scale is still there, but the cement that holds the whole together is crumbling: the belief not only in legality, but also in the legitimacy of institutions, people and processes. And above all: trust in the arbitrator who ultimately has to settle the dispute: the Supreme Court.