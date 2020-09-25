Francisco George: rapid intervention brigades for retirement homes without a permanent doctor | Coronavirus

The rapid intervention brigades for the homes are still in formation and will not have permanent doctors: “The organizational process is underway and everything indicates that, at the end of the month or at the beginning of October, the brigades will be ready to develop the activities planned in the context of households in difficulty, in particular in the context of this covid-19 pandemic ”, declared the president of the Red Cross in an interview with Renascença. Francisco George added that “all the brigades are in an advanced construction phase and practically ready to start work”.

However, when asked if they had already overcome the problem of hiring a doctor, he explained that “the Red Cross decided to do something different”, offering “to contract with companies of doctors who, in the event of an appeal, come to the home in question “.

“They will be called. But it’s not a matter of being chores or not. They are doctors who work for companies specializing in the provision of medical care and who, in case they are called, seem to support the initiatives that can possibly take place in such or such a house and which require medical care ”, a- he explained.

Francisco George also indicated that the services of the Portuguese Red Cross “will be responsible for agreeing payments with these companies”, denying themselves to make “it is logical to use doctors who, by call, present themselves to the places where they are necessary”. He guaranteed that there would be such contracts in all districts.

As for the hiring of nurses, he assured that “applications have been submitted by dozens of nurses who are in the selection phase”. And he noted that “there is a table which stipulates the number of specialized personnel for each brigade” because “Bragança is not equal to Lisbon and Lisbon is not equal to Beja”, with “a distinction on the continent , in the 18 districts, depending on the resident population, and the problems that exist in each of them and even the number of houses ”. This nursing scholarship is also paid above the amount normally paid by the National Health Service, he admitted. As for the remaining professionals, such as assistants, assistants and psychologists, recruitment is also underway: “And I am not at all concerned by the entry into service of these brigades”, he admitted.

The Government announced the strengthening of “18 district rapid response brigades to contain and stabilize outbreaks in the foci,” which will be made up of a total of 400 professionals, including doctors, nurses and diagnostic technicians.

“From next week, we are able to do 3,500 tests per day in Lisbon”

In the same interview with Renascença, the President of the Red Cross, Francisco George, also guaranteed that “in a partnership” with the Institute of Molecular Medicine and with funding from the Francisco Manuel dos Santos Foundation, there will be “ from next week “, conditions to do 3,500 tests per day at Covid-19, in Lisbon:” We will collect swabs and do analyzes in a fixed station which will be installed at the former army hospital of the air, which is now the hospital of the armed forces, in Lumiar, but which will also have brigades from this fixed base ”.

On the other hand, he noted, with regard to the antigen test program, with fast reading, that a telephone with a number very easy to remember to mark the analyzes, to know the results and for information was set up at the center. Coimbra central coordination office: the telephone number is already working – it is 1415 -, it has a great service capacity “, and” throughout the day “people” will be able to obtain precise information on the activity of the Portuguese Red Cross as part of this testing program. diagnosis of covid-19. “

Before, in the interview, and of the 500,000 covid-19 rapid-reading detection tests that the Red Cross has made available to the government – for which the supervisory authorities are still concerned about reliability, having to define the circumstances in which they can be used -, Francisco George said that “it will be the public service – in this specific case, the general directorate of health – to decide on the rules to be refined, whether the use of these tests”. But he warned: “From now on, I must say that the emergency DGS Fall / Winter program, which has just been published, provides for the use of rapid response antigen tests, which we are talking about and which have just been released. . reach the market ”. When the Ministry of Health makes a decision on the use of these tests, they will be in Portugal “the next day”, the official guaranteed.

Asked whether the Red Cross hospital will remain outside the covid circuit, after coming to announce that it would be a hospital to treat infected people and to have been countered by clinical staff, he recalled that ” last spring, most of the doctors “at this hospital” figured out that he was unable to treat infected patients “and that this situation was not discussed again.

