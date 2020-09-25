The oil industry and profit superimposed on life | Megaphone

Science tells us that by 2030, we need to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by 50%. Failure to do so is to destroy the material conditions that have enabled human civilization and to close our eyes to the worsening injustice of the social climate, which especially affects those who already face more obstacles. .

In 2011, the International Energy Agency warned that the fossil fuel infrastructure in operation in 2017 would already be sufficient for a global warming of 2 ° C by 2100. Also a report – from 2019 -, drawn up by several international organizations, including the Program The United Nations Environment Agency has shown that governments plan to produce 50% more fossil fuels by 2030 than what would be compatible with an increase in temperature of up to 2 ° C and 120% more than what would be compatible with an increase in temperature up to 1, 5 ° C.

The whole oil industry must be dismantled so that the planet can continue to support civilization as we know it and stop the climate crisis. The stake is the survival of humanity.

The countries that have historically contributed the most to greenhouse gas emissions – the countries of the North – have a historical and moral responsibility towards the countries most directly affected by the climate crisis, which often aggravates the difficulties already encountered. Whoever contributes the least to climate change is the one who suffers the most from its consequences. The climate crisis is a vestige of centuries of colonialism, slavery and exploitation.

Today, the oil industry is a continuation of colonialism in the South, with direct responsibility for the militarization of indigenous areas and the expulsion of local communities – for example, in Cabo Delgado, former indigenous communities have been forced to travel miles inland. make way for new gas infrastructure, increasing instability and causing violence in the region. The oil companies are pursuing the extractivist economic model – whose only priority is profit – and the flow of resources from the South to the North. These companies are symbols of extractivism, both environmentally and socially. In its business model, there is no room for workers’ rights, for local communities, for the preservation of ecosystems. There is no place for life.

It is urgent to destroy this fossil and extractivist system in which we live. There is a need to secure reparations for affected communities and ecosystems. There is a need to ensure a just transition, which reconfigures fossil-based means of production and creates decent jobs, providing jobs for hundreds of thousands of people in public services – affected workers being prioritized. There is a need to ensure a just transition guided by principles of equity, social justice and labor. Universal access to energy must be guaranteed and renewable energies must be increased. It is necessary to guarantee an economy which has life at the center.

It is more important than ever to continue to increase the wave of mobilization for climate justice. For this reason, this Friday, September 25, Save the Climate is back in the streets. Together, we will cry out in unison: climate justice, now!

