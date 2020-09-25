Paris. Four injured in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo press room – Observe

At least four people were injured after being assaulted on Friday by a man armed with a knife on Avenue Richard Lenoir in Paris. The avenue is not far from the former editorial room of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, the target of an attack in 2015, specifies Le Figaro.

The incident was confirmed by Prime Minister Jean Castex.

The injured were taken to hospital and two of them are in serious condition.

The attacker is on the run and will have escaped in the metro. There will be a second suspect linked to the incident who is currently wanted by authorities, Le Figaro said.

On Twitter, the police, present on the scene, asked Parisians to avoid the neighborhood.

Police intervention in the Richard Lenoir sector at # Paris11.

Avoid the area.

– Police Prefecture (@prefpolice) September 25, 2020