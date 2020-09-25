83-year-old Norwegian hospitalized in Oslo – Observer

Norwegian King Harald V, 83, was admitted to Oslo’s main hospital on Friday, according to the Norwegian royal palace, which did not provide further details on the monarch’s state of health.

The royal palace said Crown Prince Haakon has temporarily resumed official duties from his father, including in a scheduled meeting with the Norwegian government.

The monarch, a figure representing the union of his country, had already been hospitalized in early January. The monarch had been operated on in 2003 for bladder cancer, then underwent another operation in 2005 for heart valve problems.

With great sportsmanship and captain emeritus – he competed in the Olympics and won several other competitions, Harald has shown fragile health in recent years, but has always refused to give up.

The monarch ascended the throne after the death of his father, King Olav, on January 17, 1991. Harald V was the first king to be born on Norwegian soil since the 14th century, he married a commoner – Sónia from Norway – and won hearts in his country by mourning in 2011 the victims of the massacre caused by right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, which left 77 people dead in 2011.

In 2016, a speech by Harald in support of gay rights and diversity attracted widespread international attention. The speech was shared tens of thousands of times on social media.