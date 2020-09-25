Putin proposes a global computer non-aggression pact in the United States – Observer

Russian President Vladimir Poutine on Friday proposed to the United States to accept a pact of “non-interference” and to collaborate on information technologies to promote a global pact of non-aggression in the digital domain.

In a memo released by the Kremlin this Friday, Putin challenged the United States to “exchange mutual guarantees of non-interference, including in electoral processes,” in order to agree “to a set of practical measures “to achieve a global pact against attacks. using communication and information technologies.

“One of the great strategic challenges of the contemporary world is the risk of a great confrontation in the digital domain. A particular responsibility to avoid this falls on the main world actors of security in the field of information ”, explained Vladimir Poutine in the note of the Kremlin.

Russia has been accused for years of using hackers, fake social media profiles and inventing fake news that goes viral on the internet, to influence electoral processes in the West or to harm institutions such as the chamber bass of the German Parliament or Angela Merkel’s Chancellery.

Moscow is also accused of secretly supporting Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy in 2016, favoring his victory. The Kremlin is also suspected of trying to influence the current US presidential campaign, which pits Republican Trump against Democratic candidate Joe Bidden.

The Kremlin has denied all accusations and, in turn, accuses Europeans and Americans of waging a war of disinformation against Russia.