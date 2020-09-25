The silence, the vibration of spaces and the piano in JP Coimbra | Interview

It is far from being a stranger. He was the founder of Mesa, integrated the original band of Bandemónio, collaborated with the Três Tristes Tigres, Osso Vaidoso, Coldfinger, among others, in addition to having composed for cinema, television or theater. But he had never signed a record in his own name. It happens this Friday. JP Coimbra releases the single From loin, with a music video by Vasco Mendes, followed on November 6 by the album Vibra.

