President of Brazil in hospital to remove stone from bladder – Observer

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted this Friday morning to Israelita Albert Einstein Hospital, located in the south of the city of São Paulo, where he will undergo surgery to remove a stone in the bladder.

In a brief note, the Brazilian government’s communications adviser said Jair Bolsonaro would undergo, within the next few hours, “minimally invasive tartar removal surgery. [pedra] of the bladder called endoscopic laser cystolithotripsy, under anesthesia ”.

The procedure is considered straightforward, with an expected duration of up to an hour and a half, and Bolsonaro can, if there are no unforeseen circumstances, return to work next week.

This is the sixth time in two years that the Brazilian head of state has undergone surgery. Among these, four interventions relate to the knife attack on Bolsonaro during the 2018 election campaign in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais.

The Brazilian president also underwent a vasectomy last January.