The forestry branch relationship monitoring platform will have a ‘new dynamic’ | Forest

The possible reactivation of the Forest Markets and Products Commission (CMPF), which chaired in 2017 and 2018 the Secretary of State for Forests and Rural Development Amândio Torres and, after his resignation, Miguel Freitas, will not materialize , after all. if.

The PUBLIC questioned the Ministry of the Environment in early September on the reasons for the deactivation of this commission and on its intention to reactivate it. It was replied that “doubts remain as to whether the model considered at the time of the establishment of the CMPF will be the most appropriate at present, and this question is under evaluation”.

After assessing the issue, João Catarino, who takes over the forestry portfolio in this legislature, now reveals that after all, “the Forest Markets and Products Commission will not be reactivated” and that, alternatively, “a new dynamic will be given to this PARF [Plataforma de Acompanhamento das Relações nas Fileiras Florestais]”. The Secretary of State assures us: “This platform has, in our opinion, the perfect design to meet the same [propósito] that this commission had been created ”.

It’s because? “Because he has the [Ministério do] Environment [através do Instituto da Conservação da Natureza e das Florestas] and there is the economy [através da Direcção-Geral das Actividades Económicas]. And we must have the economy in this process, because we are talking about the regulation of forest products, ”explained the government official, adding that“ there are also private entities ”. In addition, PARF “authorizes subcommittees. There are already six sub-committees created, resin, pulp, paper… ”, he reveals.

The Secretary of State for Forests defends that “all the powers that the Commission had can be implemented” by the PARF “, with an additional advantage: that it already exists.” And, he repeats, “Economy and Forests together, which is decisive.” Daniel Rocha

“Get together quickly and make your work visible”

The next step is therefore “to meet quickly, with the entities that are part of it. They meet periodically, but more than meeting on time and producing work, we have to start giving visibility to this work, because many people do not really know what they have done ”, assumes the government official. “And it can’t be.”

João Catarino assumes his “intention to assess the work of recent times: which sub-committees are functioning and which are dying, so to speak, and see those that interest us and give them a new lease of life. And, above all, to make visible the work that has been done. We need to step up the work, because all the skills that the Commission possessed can be used by this platform, with an additional advantage: that it already exists. And, he repeats, “there is the Economy and the Forests together, which is decisive”.

The Secretary of State for Forests acknowledges that the commission “was created within the Ministry of Agriculture by the then Secretary of State for Forests and Rural Development, Amândio [Torres], with very good intentions and [foi] well created, but it was only within the Ministry of Agriculture and Public Administration ”.

The idea “was to produce a document at the end, guiding, for the Minister of Agriculture to say what he thought should be done,” says João Catarino, who does not know if this document was written and where it is. finds: “I don’t have it, I don’t know if has come to be produced.”

The Ministry of Agriculture can be left out

Among the various entities, public and private, which integrate the PARF is the Ministry of Agriculture. While forests passed, in this legislature, under the tutelage of this Ministry of the Environment and Climate Action, the PUBLIC questioned João Catarino on the question of whether agriculture will continue to participate in the PARF. The answer was short, but clear: “If it’s just forest resources, it won’t make much sense. But it’s a question of evaluation. “

It is recalled that the Forest Markets and Products Commission was created in April 2017, by Order No. 3088/2017, of April 12, signed by the Minister of Agriculture Luís Capoulas Santos. It was made up of the Secretary of State for Forests and Rural Development (Amândio Torres), who chaired the Chairman of the ICNF Governing Council, the Director General of the Office of Planning, Policy and General Administration and the president of the governing council of the National Institute. agricultural and veterinary research. The activity ceased in April 2018, exactly one year after its creation.

In its dependence, it was planned to work in working groups to develop, among other activities, the collection of data aimed at processing and systematizing information on forest resources and products; development of prospective analysis studies from the standpoint of supply and demand for forest products; collaboration with competence centers and the scientific community; the development of benchmarking in terms of marketing mechanisms for forest products and monitoring the price formation of these products; and make proposals for the regulation of the sector and the development of new business models.

Former Secretary of State Amândio Torres did not welcome the end of the Commission’s activity. Speaking to PÚBLICO, he said that “the commission has developed so much work that it is difficult to swallow it that it must have ended after a year”.

