Human Rights in Iran: The Merciless Mullahs – Politics

Evin Prison in northern Tehran is one of the most infamous places in Iran. The shah had his opponents tortured there in the 1970s. Nasrin Sotoudeh knows Evin all too well. The now 57-year-old human rights lawyer and winner of the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize was in prison from 2010 to 2013 and will be there for another two years.

The corona pandemic has made conditions in the detention center even worse – Sotoudeh’s husband Reza Khandan fears for his wife’s life. But the Iranian judiciary wants to be an example of critics like the activist. The country is facing increasing difficulties in the field of foreign policy. The US has now issued sanctions against a judge believed to be responsible for the execution of prominent wrestler Navid Afkari.

The suffering of the victims and the methods of the rulers

Sotoudeh is in prison for defending women who protested Iran’s headscarf requirement. Her total sentence is 38 years (of which she must serve at least twelve) and 148 lashes. The authorities apparently regard the irrepressible woman as a danger.

Recently, Sotoudeh attacked the Islamic Republic on a particularly sensitive issue: the failure of the government to fight the pandemic. In no other country in the Middle East is the corona virus raging as violently as in Iran.

The country has about 440,000 infections and more than 25,000 deaths. With a hunger strike, Sotoudeh is demanding the release of all political prisoners to protect them from contamination in the prisons.

The regime, here supreme leader of the revolution Ali Khamenei, relies on repression Photo: AFP

Now, authorities have returned the weakened lawyer to Evin after five days in hospital without any medical treatment. Other critics of the regime are also feeling the regime’s wrath.

The execution of the wrestler Afkari recently sparked international protests, apparently based on fictitious accusations. The German ambassador to Tehran, Hans-Udo Muzel, accused the Iranian government of silencing the votes of the opposition. He was subsequently drafted into the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The fear of those in power

Despite criticism from the West, the authorities, shaken by last year’s massive protests, remain adamant. From a wagon-castle mentality, they increase the pressure. “The Tehran government has been promoting a wave of repression for months to set a good example,” said Ali Fathollah-Nejad, an Iran expert at the University of Tübingen.

“The goal is to prevent people from taking to the streets again, while showing that you are not afraid of executing celebrities.” When well-known activists like Sotoudeh were harshly attacked, it was also “a signal to other people not to get involved”.

Nasrin Sotoudeh fights as a lawyer for women’s rights in Iran – she has been in prison for years Photo: Katerina Sulova / image

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch shares this assessment. “The mullahs are merciless. The arch-conservatives are in charge – and suppress any form of opposition with an iron knot, ”said Germany director Wenzel Michalski.

He attributes the tough course to, among other things, the disastrous economic situation and a political dispute about the direction: “The old guard of hardliners is trying to stay in power. And it does so by taking even stricter than before against people who stand up for freedom and democracy. ”

Anyone who expresses a dissent will be severely punished. This included prefabricated sentences and extremely long prison terms. Is that how to contain the anger of the Iranians? Michalski doesn’t think so. “If the need in the country continues to grow, it will not be possible to quell popular protests. People take to the streets with the courage of despair, regardless of the dangers. “

The consequences for Tehran’s leadership

The US government imposed new sanctions on a number of Iranian officials on Friday evening. Among them is Judge Seyyed Mahmoud Sadati, who is believed to have been involved in the death sentence against the wrestler Afkari.

The British Guardian newspaper recently reported that Germany, France and Great Britain wanted to call on Iranian ambassadors to their country to protest the treatment of opposition members. Europeans’ disappointment must also be expressed. Because they have repeatedly campaigned for the nuclear treaty with the Islamic Republic, which America had canceled.

The attitude of the Europeans

The fact that the regime in Tehran is nonetheless becoming more and more ruthless against those who think otherwise is likely perceived as an insult. But according to the head of Germany at Human Rights Watch, there is still too little dissatisfaction. “The German government must do more to ensure that human rights are respected in Iran. She has done this far too timidly until now. Too little is happening ”, says Wenzel Michalski.

Fathollah-Nejad, who knows Iran, sees it the same way. For a long time, German and European politics had only cautiously commented on the oppression in the divine state – which the regime took as encouragement. But that is now starting to change. In this regard, the actions of the Iranian authorities against opponents of the government could soon have an impact on European policy towards Tehran.