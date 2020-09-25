Bullfighting by Santarém Sem: a “performance” to “illustrate animal suffering” | The causes

This Saturday, September 26, the Santarém Sem bullfighting movement will perform to “illustrate the suffering” of the bulls in the arena, in an “awareness campaign” in front of the Celestino Graça arena, before the race scheduled for 5:00 pm.

Maria da Guia, spokesperson for the movement, told Lusa that, unlike previous actions, launched during the race held in March 2019, as part of the city’s festivities, “this time it doesn’t ‘there will be no demonstrations or noisy demonstration’. “We are going to do an awareness campaign to show the suffering of animals during bullfights,” he said, saying the activists would simulate spiked banners and paint the bodies with “fake blood”.

More than the spectators of the bullfight, the action is aimed at “those who pass and are sensitive to animal suffering”, he declared. The movement hopes to gather between 25 and 30 activists who, due to the current pandemic situation of covid-19, will wear a mask and be about two meters apart, he added. The action will begin around 4:00 p.m., on the sidewalk in front of the arena, and will be shared on the movement’s Facebook page.

The race scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Monumental Celestino Graça, promoted by the Praça Maior association, will be the only bullfight of the time in the largest square in the country, taking place under an emergency plan approved by the Public Health Office, which imposes a place of separation between each spectator, even from the same family, and the use of a mask throughout the event.

“The race will take place according to the rules in force, so there will be no breaks or laps in the arena,” said a statement from the association, indicating that the doors will open at 3.15pm to avoid crowds .

Praça Maior warns that at the slightest mistake there is a risk that the government, which has not hidden its anti-Turin preference, will once again ban bull races ”and call for civic spirit and respecting the limits resulting from the pandemic.

