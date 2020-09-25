Faculty of Law opens “investigative process” to professor who compares feminism to Nazism | University of Lisbon

The Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon has decided to open an investigation, taking into account the facts made public on the subjects taught by Francisco Aguilar in this faculty which compared, among other examples, feminism to Nazism.

“In relation to the recent facts revealed by the media, involving the professor of this faculty Francisco Aguilar, the direction of the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon comes to communicate that, becoming necessary to verify the disciplinary relevance of these facts and their extension, determined the opening of the competent investigation process ”, reads the press release sent to the press and signed by the director of the faculty.

Before this decision was known, the former director of the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon, Jorge Duarte Pinheiro, had already pointed out to the PUBLIC that action should be taken before the facts reached the media: “ When students or colleagues give any sign that something like a program or an article like this exists, you should analyze the cases quickly and take the appropriate action, and not wait for them to reach the media to take them. The signs are there, it takes courage to fulfill functions and act in a non-indifferent manner, ”explains the former director.

Jorge Duarte Pinheiro even considers that “a feeling of impunity reigns” at the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon. Without generalizing, he says that Professor Francisco Aguilar “has an ideological background common to the other professors of this faculty”.

“I condemn all of this, but it is not an isolated product”

Referring to controversies like the one involving Francisco Aguilar, but also to another, already in 2018, with another professor, António Menezes Cordeiro, the former director said that “a feeling of impunity reigns” in the institution and said that when episodes like the ones made public, “try to cover up” college cases. This disturbs him “the environment conducive to acts of senseless teaching and indoctrination, to use a huge understatement.”

“I condemn all this, but it is not an isolated product, even if it does not represent the whole faculty either. But yes, I disturb the cases of these teachers [Francisco Aguilar e António Menezes Cordeiro]. Francisco Aguilar has an ideological background common to other professors of this faculty. There are a handful of teachers, yes, with that thought, but you can’t confuse it with the whole faculty, ”he says.

In question, they are controversial as the most recent, involving Francisco Aguilar who, in the programs of two curricular units, criminal law IV and criminal procedural law III, of two masters, has points as to judging the agents of “socialism gender and identity ”as if the crimes of the Holocaust were brought to trial, studying women as a“ victim tribe ”,“ LGBT groups ”as“ allied tribes ”and“ the Christian heterosexual white man ”as a “Scapegoat tribe”. See “domestic violence as a domestic discipline” and “advocacy called“ gender ”or“ domestic violence ”” as “twisted against the family”. Compare women to dishonest, “smart” and villainous people.

At the time of publication of the information on these programs, Francisco Aguilar told the PUBLIC: “There is a question of respect and I hope that the right composition of this situation is possible. I cannot give up my scientific freedom.

The facts were considered with “indifference and lightness”

The professor, who had been acquitted of the crime of domestic violence before the Lisbon Criminal Court, had already been criticized during a meeting of the college’s scientific council in July over a request for rejection from his colleague Inês Ferreira Leite, also professor of law. Penal, following the publication of an article in the magazine of the Faculty of Civil Law with similar ideas.

Jorge Duarte Pinheiro says that the facts related to Francisco Aguilar were discussed at a meeting of the scientific council, but regrets that the director of the faculty and the president of the scientific council looked at them with “indifference and lightness” and that, before until the media moved forward with the case, no action was taken. The PUBLIC tried to contact the president of the scientific council, by telephone, but without success.

The other controversial case in 2018 concerned António Menezes Cordeiro, a professor at the same institution who has defended, in a book, ideas such as, for example, companies cannot be accused of discrimination because that they decide not to hire a man to watch a boys’ boarding school if they are gay or because they don’t hire a woman who applies for a modeling job just because she is newly married. To the PUBLIC, at the time, the author defended the choice of the examples cited, guaranteeing that “the work has no sexist content” and that only “the adequacy of the profile to the function” is discussed.

Jorge Duarte Pinheiro underlines that António Menezes Cordeiro “is neither more, nor less, than the director of the group of legal sciences where Francisco Aguilar works and is the one who distributes the teaching service”. And he adds: “And Francisco Aguilar writes in the civil law magazine which is directed by Menezes Cordeiro which belongs to the private law research center also directed by Menezes Cordeiro”.

Jorge Duarte Pinheiro says that, when he was a director, in 2014 and 2015, he had never been aware of “incredible things” like those involving these two professors, nor of “internal complaints”, but admits that he knew already what was the “thought” of certain teachers.

Helena Mourão, also professor of criminal law at the faculty, explains to the PUBLIC that “there is no prior control of the programs” of the chairs which are published, “for reasons of scientific freedom”. And he adds that, throughout his academic career, 19 years ago, he had never seen a program like the courses in Criminal Law IV and Law of Criminal Procedure III, under the responsibility of Professor Francisco Aguilar.

The PUBLIC tried to contact the current director of the faculty by telephone, but without success. Contacted, the college secretariat indicated that the college management, for now, had nothing more to add than what appears in the press release sent concerning the opening of an investigation.

