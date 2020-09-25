“Fridays for Future” – on the streets again: your fear of the future is a generation of fear – political

In the lake lies a laminated A4 sheet of paper, on which the slogan shimmers in colorful letters: “What good is zero absenteeism if there is no future”. Probably got lost on the way to the Brandenburg Gate. The activists from “Fridays for Future”, or “FFF” for short, met on Friday. It was the climate movement’s first physical parade after months where they could only appear virtually because of corona.

The masses they had previously mobilized did not converge. But nothing has changed in terms of their concerns and the dystopian messages. No more future, that’s the mantra of “FFF”: if something doesn’t change very quickly in the way humanity reacts to climate change, it will be too late. Then the sea level rises, the bottom withers, the Gulf Stream tilts, everything changes, people who are already in the world have no future for it.

Coal phasing out, climate change, sector coupling: the briefing for the energy and climate sector. For decision-makers and experts from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Test now for free!

No future – it couldn’t be worse. Not for young people. Unlike the corona fear, which is more of an event fear, it is a generational fear. To be precise, their generation is scared.

The older people are, the more future lies behind them. Much of what was associated with hopes, expectations and fears has been dealt with, worked out differently, good or not, but is more or less accepted because the past cannot be changed anyway.

The future is then no longer what it used to be: a daring design for the vast, yet unstable rest of life. Rather, it has solidified into a scenario that will continue to develop along pins that have already been hammered. The slogan “No more future” loses its horror.

Instead, you might be more shocked about “running out of money.” After all, from a certain point – at least with conservative methods – not much can be changed in the expected retirement benefits. For many people in their 50s, the issue of poverty in old age is likely to evoke the same fear as the climate issue among young people.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Those who, in turn, have long quit their jobs, who mostly look back on life and know how to deal with balance (whether mental or financial), have their own fears again. There are concerns about being alone, the prospect of not being able to see the family, the children and especially the grandchildren for a long time, because people do not know how many opportunities there will be.

No more future? A fact from a certain age

This became more than evident during the corona restrictions, when in surveys almost all older respondents complained the most about the ban on contact with family members. No more future – it is the elderly, it is less and less of a question, at a certain point it is just a statement.

But of course the future is always and must always be there. “After me the flood” is no longer theoretically ruled out, but it is all the more not a motto that would survive the spread of a society as a whole. One way of empowering young people would be to lower the voting age to 16. It could also bring the generations closer together in their sometimes divergent concerns.