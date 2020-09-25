Walks and getaways: programs to make the most of the long weekend | Tours

Walk to Gerês

A weekend to enjoy the beauty of autumn in Gerês and explore the region of the brandas do Sistelo, the valley of the Rio Vez glacier, in the Serra da Peneda and the slopes of Soajo. Price 220 €. Includes two nights at the hotel, one dinner, three walking tours with a guide, tea and coffee during the tours. It takes place from October 3 to 5. Roadrunner

Caminha: Pleasure of nature

Rates from € 379 / person in a single room and from € 415 with breakfast, for a four-day stay, at the Prazer da Natureza Resort Spa, in Caminha. Valid from October 2 to 5. Abreu

Hike in Alvão Natural Park and Pena Aventura Park

On October 3, 4 and 5, venture into the Alvão Natural Park, Fisgas de Ermelo, one of the largest waterfalls in the country, the villages of Lamas de Olo, Galegos and Barreiro and the more intrepid can try the fantastic cable (the largest in the world), Slide or Alpine Coaster, at Pena Aventura Park. Price: 270 € in a shared room and 310 € in a single. Includes bus transport from Lisbon, accommodation, lunch and guided walks. While walking

Alvão Teresa Pacheco Miranda Natural Park

Chaves, Espinho, Gaia and Portimão: Solverde on sale

Celebrate the arrival of autumn and the holidays at Solverde Hotels and take advantage of the promotion for stays from October 1 to 6. Hotel Algarve Casino (15% reduction on the “bed and breakfast” rate); Hotel Casino Chaves (20% reduction on the “guest room” rate); Hotel Solverde Spa & Wellness Center (20% reduction on the “accommodation and breakfast” rate) and Hotel Apartamento Solverde (20% reduction on the “accommodation” rate). Solverde Group

Trekking in Loriga, Serra da Estrela

Three days of walking to discover the best of the Serra da Estrela, with an emphasis on the descent of the Garganta de Loriga and the Aldeia de Cabeça and Cornos do Diabo trail. From October 2 to 5. Price: 260 € / person in a double room and 310 € / person in a single room. Includes three nights of accommodation, dinner, hotel transfers at the start of the Saturday itinerary, and guided walks. Green trekker

Trekking in the Beijames Valley

Green Trekker offers another program to Serra da Estrela, this time in the Beijames Valley to enjoy the refreshing forests of São Lourenço and bathe in the Beijames River. From October 3 to 5. Price: 215 € / person in a double room and 255 € in a single room. Includes two nights of accommodation with breakfast at Inatel de Manteigas, one dinner, two guided walks. Green trekker

Water walk on the Ceira river, Góis

For the more adventurous and people with a certain dexterity and physical endurance, Transerrano organizes an aquatic walk along the bed of the Ceira river, with passage and transposition of certain weirs and rocks, possibility of snorkeling and jumping at the cord of an alder on the Rio bank. Price: 20 €. Includes equipment, insurance, experienced instructor, and photographic report of the activity. Trans Serrano

Rio ceira nelson garrido

Canoeing in Mondego

Descent of the Mondego river between the Carvoeira dam (Penacova) and the Fluvial dos Palheiros beach (Coimbra), an area with magnificent landscapes, with varied vegetation and countless birds and suitable for beginners in canoeing. Mid-morning stop by the river for food reinforcement. Approximate duration of 3/4 hours The price varies between € 21.50, € 18.50 and € 16, depending on the number of people. Includes canoe equipment, insurance and Trans Serrano guide

Coimbra with tears

Stay at the Hotel Quinta das Lágrimas, the 19th century palace that allows you to enter the history of the loves of Pedro and Inês de Castro. Price from € 596 per person in a double room with breakfast. From October 2 to 5. Top Atlantic

Monte Real, Leiria, at the Palace

Three-night stay at the Palace Hotel Monte Real, located approximately 15 kilometers from Leiria, from € 164.24 per person in a double room and breakfast. Valid from October 2 to 5. Top Atlantic

Lisbon Revolution Tour

On October 4, discover some of the main places and actors involved in the revolutionary process of October 5, 1910, which led to the establishment of the First Portuguese Republic, during a tour of the city of Lisbon, from Jardim da Parada. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Price: € 13.50 / adult and € 5 / child up to 12 years old. October 5: Stories of a Revolution – Email Registration [email protected]; Time travelers

Sesimbra at the Hotel do Mar

Enjoy the magnificent view of the sea and the beach in this four-day program at Sesimbra Hotel do Mar, with prices starting from € 191 per person, for three nights, with breakfast. From October 2 to 5. Abreu

Zmar, Zambujeira do Mar and more

The Zmar Eco Experience, near Zambujeira do Mar, the ideal place for a family holiday in contact with nature, offers a three-night stay program in a single room from € 177 / person in a double room. Valid from October 2 to 5 in Abreu

Zambujeira do Mar paulo pepper

Algarve for sale Galé

The Vila Galé group has launched a special program for its hotels in the Algarve (Tavira, Vilamoura, Albufeira, Armação de Pera and Lagos). Price from € 263 in a double room. Valid from October 2 to 5. Children up to 14 years old do not pay when staying in their parents’ room. Vila gale

Algarve Almancil version

Prices from € 467 per person, in a double room, at the Dona Filipa hotel, in Almancil, valid for stays from October 2 to 5. Includes breakfast. Top Atlantic

Weekend in “small Portuguese hotels”

With the motto “Hotéis por Portugal”, the Small Portuguese Hotels project aims to encourage the Portuguese to discover the country with maximum security, supporting tourism and local businesses. There are over 140 hotels across the country, catering for all tastes and “handbags”. Here are some suggestions for your long weekend with prices per night: Quinta do Monteverde, Casa de Campo in Viana do Castelo (from 124 €); Toural Hotel in Guimarães (from 85 €); Hotel Moliceiro in Aveiro (from € 57); Hotel Torel Avantgarde in Porto (from 150 €); Hotel Cristal Porto (from 65 €); Villa Baixa Apartments in Lisbon (from 120 €); Memmo Príncipe Real in Cascais (from 188 €); Casa de Campo Cochichos farm, in Faro (from 80 €); Marina Rio Hotel in Lagos (from 85 €); Sé Boutique Hotel in Funchal (from € 70). Small Portuguese hotels

Hotel Torel Avantgarde, Porto Nelson Garrido

