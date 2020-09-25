Bogensee: Berlin satellite in the Brandenburg Forest – real estate – economy

The location could hardly be better: On the southern edge of Schorfheide, nestled in a protected landscape area, lies the Berlin property Bogensee in Brandenburg. Approximately 200,000 euros flow from state funds each year to temporarily maintain the complex. After two lost decades, the discussion about the possible reuse of historically loaded equipment is resumed: Berliner Immobilienmanagement GmbH (BIM), as an administrator, contributes for the first time through the Tagesspiegel and presents only the most important results of the feasibility study.

The main contractor of the study was “Bureau Ali Saad Architecture Urbanism” from Berlin. It is conceivable here – of course – housing for up to 4,000 inhabitants of Berlin. Bogensee is an hour’s drive north of the city center and northeast of Liepnitzsee between Ützdorf and Prenden.

The first inhabitant of Bogensee was enthusiastic in 1936. “Forest idyll.” Great! A small hill and from here you can see only water, trees, meadow. And deep loneliness all around, “the Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels noted in his diary on September 17, 1936. He received a huge area from Berlin as a gift. For recreation and instruction. It couldn’t be big enough for him. After several occasions with the then Minister of the Reich Forest (and Prime Minister of Prussia) Hermann Göring, Goebbels finished with 210 hectares of the originally planned 850 hectares and 500 hectares actually fenced. Today, the mention of Bogensee speaks of 15.4 hectares and a gross floor area (GFA) of 42,000 square meters. However, the Berlin forests still have a say in the area; Bogensee is located northwest of Lanke, the Wandlitz district, which, as a former municipal homestead, has also belonged to Berlin to a large extent since 1914.

At that time, the city bought the Lanke estate from the indebted Count von Redern to use, like many other areas in the area, for agriculture and forestry, as well as for recreation. There would also be space for new apartments. Lanke Mayor Frank Wendland (SPD) sees no resistance to the “Waldquartier Bogensee” being developed in the feasibility study. “I’d like something to finally happen there.” I don’t think anyone put their hands over their heads here. That would be ideal for Berliners. There is still an incredible amount of space, which is shown in the zoning plan as a mixed use. “

According to the Berlin Ministry of Finance, the area where the former Goebbels country house and the FDJ youth university building are located is largely referred to as “education / tourism” in terms of planning laws.

The new plans are the responsibility of the municipality of Wandlitz, and thus its mayor Oliver Borchert (Freie Bürgergemeinschaft Wandlitz), who studied architecture at the Bauhaus University in Weimar. “BIM is free to prepare feasibility studies for their properties,” says Borchert upon request: “One of the evaluation criteria will certainly be the planning law. Currently, the area is defined as a special area of ​​science and research. Apartments are allowed as part of operational management. Clean Housing construction, if certainly also with the normal equipment of local local supply and infrastructure is not allowed. I go into this precisely because it concerns the sovereignty of spatial planning. If the requirement is expressed by the BIM outside the current plans on their premises In order to advance development, this cannot be achieved without the municipality of Wandlitz. Borchert called on BIM, through the Tagesspiegel, to “let the community take part in its ideas” and looks forward to a “nice first interview.” He pointed out that Planning and implementing current construction projects in Wandlitz by 2030 new inhabitants in the village. “Development is partly open, attentive and sometimes with suspicion, but also with open rejection,” said Borchert.

Bogensee would have to be reconnected to the motorway network if a new residential area were to be built there. “It’s five to seven kilometers on a direct route to the A11,” estimates Wendland. Today it is necessary to get to Bogensee from the east of Lanke.

About 40 kilometers north of Berlin, Joseph Goebbels, then the “Reich Minister for Public Enlightenment and Propaganda,” had a country house built in 1936 in Bogensee. It was a gift from the city of Berlin, which donated Bogensee and 496.3 hectares of land with a log cabin built on the eastern shore of the lake to his “Gauleiter” for his 39th birthday for life. Several block houses were followed in 1939 by three massive stone houses, which the Minister of Propaganda used as an official residential and recreational center. The main building, consisting of 30 rooms, contained a large hall, a library, a lounge, a study and dining room, a movie projection room, and several bedrooms. A special luxury of the house at that time were automatically sliding windows facing the lake terrace. In 1946, the FDJ established a “youth college” on this site – internally known as the “Red Monastery” within the SED. It was dissolved after the fall of the wall. After 1991, the site was used by the non-profit “International Federation for Social Work”. The seminar participants report on the stimulation of evening talks by the crackling fireplace of the former Villa Goebbels. The fire has been out since 1999 and the furnaces are out. Most buildings are empty, but they are listed. Berliner Immobilienmanagement GmbH (BIM) was to sell Bogensee in 2009. BIM made several attempts. Meanwhile, “None of the investors was able to explain in the tender how it should be economically fitted,” says Birgit Möhring, CEO of BIM. Today, the area covers an area of ​​168,500 square meters with a cultural house, a former lesson building with a lecture hall, an administrative school building and three dormitories in an artificial coma.

Everyone who comes here quickly feels out of space and time, especially since there is only a bad internet connection, but there are many dead spots. “You will walk around the site and stand in front of buildings reminiscent of the confectioner’s style on Berlin’s Stalinallee,” says historian Irmgard Zündorf, who is leading a research and exhibition project on Bogensee’s history at the Center for Contemporary Research (ZFF) in Potsdam. He deals with the Nazi and GDR times. Due to the pandemic, there should now be a virtual exhibition and workshops “with everyone who wants to do something there”. The Wandlitz community also belongs to it. The listed buildings have a well-preserved appearance from the outside. But the tooth of time gnaws. “Nature takes it back; but as a historian, I can’t be in favor of demolition,” says Zündorf. The flats could still be built into FDJ buildings. However, the spectrum of opinion in Wandlitz ranges from “cultural interest to demolition”. In any case, information boards should be slowly established on the history of Bogensee and the internet capacity of the website can be secured, believes Zündorf, whose project is unlikely to be online until 2021. Bogensee “Historical tour of the place” will allow contemporary 360 ° photography view of buildings that are no longer accessible today The aim of the exhibition is to support further exchange and development of a long-term concept of the site and its history.

If the site is renatured, it will be lost as a residential site

That’s what BIM Director Birgit Möhring wants. “If the decision on Bogensee is radical and the buildings are demolished, only renaturation remains.” Then the place disappeared as a residential place. You will never receive a building permit again. That is why we are fighting it. If we did not develop similar visions for the development of the Berlin area after the fall of the border in 1989, there would already be many places around Berlin. “Living in this area is in demand. The tense housing market in the capital ensures that suburban prices rise by up to 17 percent during the year. At least that’s what the analysis of the operator of the Internet portal “Immowelt” shows in September. “It’s a visionary development, not everything done in five years,” says Möhring. It is not just the prices of real estate in Berlin that transport the train to the surrounding area. “Berlin must be able to expand.” Population growth cannot be controlled by compression and vertical expansion alone. The lessons we draw from the current pandemic also support alternative working time patterns and, indirectly, the expansion of Berlin, ”says Möhring.

Berlin’s real estate policy also applies to the project in the Barnim district: “Bogensee should remain the property of the public sector.” This is already being discussed with Berlin housing associations. Land could also be granted on the basis of hereditary building rights. The feasibility study is about a mixture of different types of housing: from terraced houses through family houses with gardens to multi-family houses, everything is possible. Existing buildings should be included in the new planning – for housing. Because: “When we consider development costs, we have to assume high initial investments – this cannot be proven by rental and leasing income,” says Tino Scheibel, who takes care of Bogensee’s property in BIM.

Monument protection must also “play together”, especially with regard to additions to the existing building, because – outlined in the terraces – they are outlined in a feasibility study in front of the building of the former lesson to adapt to the practices there. “In these areas, we also have to talk about the interior: the dining room in the former café building, which is oversized from today’s point of view, and the hall in house 1, which is no longer functional with obsolete speaker booths from today’s point of view,” says Möhring.

Goebbels’ villa could become a “house of history”

Plans in the Bureau Ali Saad Architecture Urbanism feasibility study locate the former Goebbels Villa as a “house of history”, including a hotel, coworking area, sports hall, day care center, school and sports hall, as well as “mobility centers” and senior residences.

Berlin’s forests are one of the many actors we should talk to, because it would be necessary to include a piece of forest. Foresters could charge for each felled tree.

Either way, part of the vision of redefining this location is “optimal use of the property to include profitability in the calculations,” says Möhring. “We still have to deal with the gradual development in detail.” The Ministry of Infrastructure did not want to comment on the feasibility study of Lake Constance before the forthcoming discussions. “The project – if it happened, it would initially consist of the planning body of the municipality. From the state point of view, we would like to wait here for further concrete developments before we comment on it, “said spokeswoman Katharina Burkardt.

