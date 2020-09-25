Demarcation or Collaboration ?: The Mystery of the AfD Majority – Politics

How serious is the CDU really about the demarcation of the AfD? Are federal party resolutions against cooperation also enforced in the municipalities of the new Länder? Since the election of an AfD politician to chair of the Gera City Council, these questions have arisen again. The city council of Thuringia’s third largest municipality elected AfD politician Reinhard Etzrodt as chairman on Thursday.

Since then, the SPD and the left have accused the CDU of receiving votes from their ranks. The Christian Democrats deny this, the International Auschwitz Committee called the process “unworthy and historically forgotten.”

The relationship between the CDU and the FDP and the AfD has come under special attention since FDP politician Thomas Kemmerich was elected prime minister in February with AfD votes. After massive protests from federal politics, in which Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) took part, he resigned a few days later.

Who voted for the AfD man in a secret ballot?

In the city parliament, the AfD is the strongest parliamentary group with twelve members. Etzrodt received 23 of the 40 votes in a secret ballot on Thursday evening. In addition to the left (eight seats), the CDU (six), the citizenships of Gera (three), Für Gera (three), the Greens (three) and the SPD (three) have more than one seat on the city council. Four other parties each have one vote.

The left, SPD and Greens rule out their MPs voting for the AfD man. In mathematical terms, Etzrodt could only win with CDU votes, they claim. In addition, the CDU in Gera has been working with the AfD for quite some time, as it brings together proposals with its and other parliamentary groups. She did this on election night, said district chairman Andreas Schubert from the left and his SPD colleague Elisabeth Kaiser at the request of the Tagesspiegel. CDU District Chief Christian Klein was not available for an investigation.

The state chairman from the left, Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, called on the newly elected CDU country chief to intervene. The Thuringian CDU and Christian Hirte should now explain why they had made an AfD man in Gera chairman of the city council: “How can a democratic party you want to be always be the help of a far-right party?”

The SPD was also shocked. “It’s unbelievable! We wonder: has the CDU Thuringia learned nothing from February 5?” The party wrote on Twitter. Kemmerich was elected by AfD votes on February 5.

“This is not the first time that the CDU has been shown to be open to the right in some parts of Germany,” the SPD parliamentary secretary, Carsten Schneider, told Tagesspiegel. Schneider is from Thuringia. The rapprochement is apparently taking on new forms, as joint applications from CDU and AfD are no longer taboo. The CDU in Thuringia must now “not only find clear words, but also end cooperation with the AfD”.

CDU head of state Hirte rejected the allegations: “The CDU has clearly agreed in the parliamentary group not to vote for the AfD candidate. That’s exactly how it happened, ”he explained. Hirtes’ position on the AfD received national attention when his lack of distance from the party cost him his post in government. After Kemmerich’s election, he congratulated him on Twitter, calling him a “middle candidate”. After massive criticism, Merkel caused the then Secretary of State of the Ministry of Economic Affairs to lose his job.

The term “candidate from the center” used by Hirte roughly matches the self-description of the AfD, which is striving for a “civil camp” with the CDU and the FDP. Gera has “made it clear that there are no left-wing majorities when all the bourgeoisie stand together,” tweeted Bundestag AfD member Stephan Brandner, who is a city councilor in Gera. The choice “must be unique and leading throughout Germany”.

The election was preceded by a long tug of war over the procedure. The state office had surprisingly called for changes to the main statute, according to which the strongest parliamentary group has the right to nominate the chairman. After criticism, not just from the ranks of the AfD, the office stepped away from the question.

The leadership of the federal CDU has categorically ruled out collaboration with the AfD on several occasions. Especially in the new federal states, CDU representatives are in favor of such cooperation. A year ago, the top CDU bodies of the AfD declared joint responsibility for the murder of Kassel Christian Democrat Walter Lübcke.

Compared to Kemmerich’s election, the Gera trial found significantly less response from federal politics – possibly not just because a city council is less important than a state chancellery. The fact that the AfD is trying to extract political capital from its victim role should also play a role. Apparently in reference to Merkel’s request in February to undo Kemmerich’s election, AfD man Brandner asked Thursday night via Twitter if Merkel was already in bed: “Or why is nothing coming to #Gera?”

Sociologist Klaus Dörre, who is also researching right-wing populism at Jena University, told the DPA that Gera was “not an isolated case.” There are now numerous examples of collaboration between AfD and other parties – especially the CDU – at the local level. in Thuringia, also in other federal states. “This means it is acceptable to work with the AfD at other levels as well.” Dörre warned.