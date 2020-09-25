This mouse detects mines in Cambodia and receives a medal for bravery | Pet

It might sound like a joke or a meme, but it isn’t. The little medal we see on the neck of Magawa, a seven-year-old rat, is truly real – and it was deserved. After all, he is able to do in 30 minutes something that a human with a metal detector would take at least four days: walk through an area equivalent to a tennis court and find mines. It is the work he does every day in Cambodia and it is this mission that has earned him a medal for bravery and dedication.

Since he began to be trained by the Belgian organization Apopo, which is dedicated to the training of rats, Magawa, of the species Cricetomys gambianus, has discovered 39 mines and 28 unexploded ordnance. This means that it has already “inspected” more than 141,000 square meters – the equivalent of 20 football fields – and, above all, that it has avoided losing lives. For this very reason, he was honored with a miniature of the PDSA Gold Medal, the equivalent of the Jorge Cross (the UK’s highest civilian decoration) for animals.

Thus, he became the first mouse to receive the award in the history of the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), a British organization that awards it and is now 77 years old. “Receiving this medal is an honor for us. Especially for our animal trainers, who wake up very early, every day, to train them, ”Cristophe Cox, director of Apopo, told The Guardian. “But it is also important for the Cambodian people and for all people, all over the world, who suffer from mines. This medal brings the problem of mines to the attention of the whole world, ”he continues.

The director of Apopo explains that mice are intelligent and able to perform repetitive tasks in exchange for prizes better than other animals. In addition, their size allows them to be less in danger when crossing a minefield.

Before being certified, rats are trained to detect chemicals in explosives for a year. As soon as they detect a mine, they dig the dirt to the top, warning the coaches. And they work very early, every day, for half an hour.

It is estimated that between four and six million mines were buried in Cambodia between 1975 and 1998, having already caused more than 64,000 deaths – and making the country the country with the highest number of amputees per capita (over 40,000 people). Nearly reaching retirement age, Magawa is working to keep those numbers from rising. A round of applause for that rat, please.

