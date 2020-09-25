Former Ferrari manager Stefano Domenicali is new Formula 1 boss | Formula 1

The Italian Stefano Domenicali, former sporting director of the Ferrari team, has been named the new boss of Formula 1, a decision announced on Friday by promoters of the automotive industry.

Stefano Domenicali, 55, will take office in January 2021, following the planned departure of current Formula 1 leader Chase Carey, 66, who will retain the role of non-executive chairman.

“I am very happy to join the organization of Formula 1, a sport in which I have been a part of all my life. I was born in Imola and live in Monza, ”Stefano Domenicali underlined, referring to two famous Italian circuits.

Domenicali started his career at Ferrari in 1991, becoming Italian team leader in 2008, and is a member of the World Council of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), part of the single-seater committee.

The new F1 boss spent 23 years at Ferrari, until 2014, after which he joined the Volkswagen / Audi group, as executive director of sports car maker Lamborghini.

Domenicali is the last ex-Ferrari to reach a key position in F1, after Ross Brawn, strategy mentor of the Italian team in his heyday with German driver Michael Schumacher, and Jean Todt, former team manager .

“I am proud of the team who not only went through an extremely difficult 2020, but came back with additional focus and determination in the areas of sustainability, diversity and inclusion,” said Chase. Carey in a statement.

The still executive director of F1 is convinced that “a solid foundation has been built for the long-term growth of the sport”.

The current promoter of F1 is the American group Liberty Media, which took control in 2017. Chase Carey replaced, at the time, Briton Bernie Ecclestone, who for decades led the fate of the discipline.

